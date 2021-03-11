DJ Hannigan recently proposed that he and I should venture over to Monte Vista for “an amazing” wildlife photography opportunity, so I took him at his word and agreed to go without ever asking any more specifics as to what we were actually shooting.
I just assumed we’d be pursuing the regular suspects ,and that moose, deer or perhaps bighorn sheep would be the subjects of the day. My assumption, as it turned out, was way off the mark.
“Sandhill cranes will be migrating through the state on their way further north for the summer, and I think you will find it really interesting,” DJ said.
“OK, cool,” I said.
“Great ... I’ll pick you up at 2:45 a.m. Monday morning and have you back to The Flume by mid-day,” he responded. “It might make a good story for this week or the next.”
Now, I welcome the opportunity to shoot wildlife with DJ any time, and I almost always learn new things and see new sights along the way. But to be completely honest, Monte Vista seemed like a considerable distance to travel in pursuit of birds I had never even heard of, and the 2:45 a.m. departure time struck me as, well, kind of early.
Nonetheless, we departed as planned Monday morning and near perfect weather greeted us as we rolled into the San Luis Valley. Just before daybreak we arrived at the Monte Vista Wildlife Refuge, where I was somewhat surprised to see other wildlife enthusiasts and photographers already beginning to assemble.
Once it was light enough to shoot, DJ pointed out a group of about 50 sandhill cranes sitting in the middle of a large open area. I zoomed in enough to see that the birds were larger than I had imagined – standing about five feet tall with wingspans up to four feet.
A few small flocks also began to straggle in, swooping down with an almost pterodactyl-type flying style to join the others. Their bright red head-colorings and grayish bodies with bronze accents became more visible and vibrant with the addition of the morning sun.
Some birds were busy eating, while others raised their wings and appeared to dance with selected partners as part of their typical mating rituals. Meanwhile, cameras clicked all around me and onlookers jockeyed for position to get optimal views of the migrating cranes.
“Wow, they are really pretty birds, and a lot bigger than I expected,” I commented to DJ while still gazing through the lens and snapping off shots.
“Yeah they are something,” he responded. “But usually there are a lot more of them than we are seeing today.”
Sandhill cranes that can be seen every March near Monte Vista are simply passing through on their way to summer breeding grounds farther north to locations like northern Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and Canada. Their wintertime homes are in New Mexico, and those seen Monday morning were making their first stops along the annual journey.
As I have since learned, thousands of northern pintails and Canadian geese also migrate in the San Luis Valley each spring, many of which utilize the peaceful confines of the Monte Vista Wildlife Refuge to rest and refuel en route to their eventual summertime destinations.
The fascination with migrating cranes is nothing new in and around Monte Vista. In fact, the 38th annual Monte Vista Crane Festival was set for March 12 but was held virtually instead due to COVID-19-related health concerns.
Visitors come from near and far every spring to witness the 3-4 week spectacle. Viewing tours are offered, but most people simply self-park within the refuge to view the birds. More information about the festival, and bird-viewing in general, can be obtained by calling 719-289-7522.
New arrivals
Following a frenzied thirty minutes or so of photographing the cranes as though I would never see them again, DJ, in an uncharacteristically excited tone, said “There they are,” while pointing in a southerly direction.
I wheeled around to see flock upon flock of newly arriving cranes filling the sky.
“Here they come,” DJ said. “Apparently we hit it just right after all. I told you there were usually a lot more than I was seeing earlier.”
I honestly couldn’t believe how many incoming cranes I was seeing, or how quickly wave after wave of them packed in alongside the small group that was already present. My first instinct was to simply point the camera skyward and start shooting. There was such an abundance of birds, that they literally filled the circumference my lens.
“There are so many of them that I can’t miss,” I said.
“Well what you want to do is to catch them in flight with the mountain range behind them,” DJ said. “You should still focus on the birds, but use those mountains to enhance the background.”
I followed DJ’s advice and promptly rolled off another 100 shots or so in a span of about 10 minutes. I don’t think my level of excitement level would have been any higher had we been photographing Bigfoot.
That trend continued until well past noon and I would have chased those birds all day given the opportunity. I have so many pictures that I don’t even think I will have the opportunity to download and review them prior to our fast-approaching deadline.
But that’s okay, because DJ emailed me a few of his for the purposes of this story, and I don’t think anything I took will top them.
On the way back to the Bailey area, DJ asked if the trip had exceeded my expectations.
“Honestly, did you enjoy the cranes more than you thought you would,” he asked.
“Yes, but I knew it would be awesome,” I said.
He grinned, knowing full well the real truth.
I appreciate DJ’s taking the time to expose me to the sandhill crane show, regardless of my initial reluctance. It was an unforgettable experience and something I would recommend to anyone.
So if you are ever invited to get up at 2-something in the morning and take off to Monte Vista to see some birds you’ve never even know existed, then by all means, jump at the chance. You won’t regret it.
