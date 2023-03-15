Board members Sheri Bezzant, Garrison Genschorck, Tammy Potter, Frank VanDeHey and Missy Winefeldt were present at the March 13 board meeting.
After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the agenda was approved.
Public Participation
There were no citizens requesting to speak to the board during Public Participation.
Information/Discussion
The first Information/Discussion item was Husky Highlight that honors a Platte Canyon High School graduate.
Kasey Cole graduated from PCHS. His two children now attend school in the district, with one at PCHS and one at Fitzsimmons Middle School. Cole is a business owner in the community.
Ashley Stephen graduated from PCHS, then University of Northern Colorado in 2008. Stephen will soon celebrate her fifth year as a PCSD employee.
Superintendent Mike Schmidt gave an update on the property sale process for the Rosalie Road property. Schmidt and Genschorck have met with the district’s legal team to work on the process. There are some issues to complete before an invitation to bid goes out for the property. Bids must be submitted with a form to fill out by a specific deadline. The minimum bid will be considered the appraised value of the property. The property has had one appraisal of $875,000. There will be a second appraisal.
Schmidt gave an update on the four-day academic week. End times for the elementary school are still under consideration. The Colorado Department of Education has set a May 10 deadline for all school calendars to be submitted.
Schmidt asked, “How does reduction of days impact staff?”
VanDeHey commented, “Deer Creek is responsible for three CMAS (standardized) tests, and to cut out 13 days from the calendar is too much.”
The board members discussed achievement between four- and five-day weeks. VanDeHey was concerned there would be a drop in achievement with less instruction time. He stated, “We’re going to do it, so let’s do it so our kids succeed.”
Board members and Schmidt will monitor data throughout the year to make certain achievement is not falling.
Schmidt discussed the fifth-day options for students which are in the starting process of planning.
Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies would potentially need two additional classrooms and more staff at Deer Creek Elementary to provide services.
“We have to determine the need first,” concluded Schimdt.
Ashley Stephen, Director of Business Services, gave an update on budget priorities for 2024.
Preschool and Universal Preschool implementation is underway. Many pieces are still up in the air. The district is a little ahead since there is already a full-time program in the preschool. The district is looking at grant funding to help with the construction project and moving the preschool as the first stage on the consolidation plan. The preschool is very close to breaking even financially. The program may lose some students due to the relocation. Those numbers should be offset by Universal Preschool funding and improved facilities.
DCE is in the first year of the Literacy Grant. Summer school will take place this summer. District Accountability Committee (DAC) has made improved internet infrastructure at DCE a priority.
Fitzsimmons Middle School is purchasing an extension for the math curriculum. FMS will also continue summer school programming.
The District Office is scheduled for a technology refresh. Security camera upgrades are also scheduled.
Nutritional Services will implement the National Lunch Program next year. Grab-n-go lunches on Thursday afternoons will be offered next year to provide a lunch on Friday, depending on the demand and how well it is received by the students.
“We will try to put in place what the community says they want,” stated Schmidt. “Then, we have to determine if they really use it.”
Transportation needs two full-time small vehicle drivers for special education contracted services. CDE is considering putting limits on the number of miles and age of buses that can be used to transport students.
“With the latest numbers, the new rules would require Platte Canyon to replace the entire bus fleet,” said Schmidt.
VanDeHey asked, “Have electric vehicles been considered?”
Director of Transportation, Matt Flores responded, “Electric vehicles are not yet feasible to use. We don’t have a long enough break during the day to re-charge, and we drive too many miles.”
Flores added that the time from ordering a new bus to actually receiving the bus takes one – two years.
Stephen reviewed the legislative update on education bills.
DAC recommends the district maintain the current SRO positions and expand vocational opportunities.
There was a first reading of Colorado Association of School Boards Board of Education Policies 520-595.
There was a first reading of proposed changes to the BOE Policy, “Public Participation at a Board Meeting,” to match policy and practice.
Superintendent’s Report
Schmidt congratulated Deer Creek Preschool staff on their high-level quality rating.
FMS baseball program is strong with good participation.
Sign installation is beginning.
The preschool project is moving forward with a design meeting to start getting more specific. Construction should start mid-September. RTA and Artaic will be here in April to update.
Principals are completing formal teacher observations.
The district is still in need of paraprofessionals, substitutes, small vehicle drivers. “Every time there is an opening, we are evaluating if there is a way to re-tool that position,” stated Schmidt.
CDE is required to re-boot their secondary assessment system every five years. Once approved, the state will move to computer-based exams spring, 2024. CDE is planning on moving to PSAT and SAT exams, as they align better with the state standards.
There is still an opt-out option for families who do not want to participate in standardized testing. They must fill out a form to opt out.
Action Items
The board repealed BOE Policies 501-515 to be replaced with CASB-aligned policies.
Consent Agenda
The board approved minutes from Feb. 13, 2023, regular meeting, Feb. check registers and the personnel report. Donations from Donna Phillips for three Chromebooks for DCES Special Needs Lab, $500 for the Yacht Club from Eva Anderson and $1000 from Twin Summits Realty for the Yacht Club were approved.
Citizens’ Comments pertaining to School or District Operations
Kimbrough Johns addressed the board. He stated, “A safe education is promised in our schools’ various communications and website.”
Johns is concerned with the alarming rise is violence and juvenile mental health issues. He would like to see an additional full-time SRO and metal detectors for building entrances.
Melissa Tanner represented the Booster Club in addressing the board. Feb. concessions were $1700, which went back to FMS and PCHS for Yacht Club, Band, Drama, Outdoor Class and more.
The Daddy-Daughter Dance is coming up that will raise money.
There are still opportunities to volunteer for concessions.
The club would like to purchase a score table. They are working with Habitat for Humanity for a donation of cabinets to be used in a DAWG House facelift.
Board Members Communications
Bezzant followed up on request from the Feb. meeting to have a community forum related to the master plan and the selling of the Rosalie property. That work session is scheduled for April 24, 6 p.m. at DCE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.