Park County, CO - At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE), which ended at midnight, May 11. During the PHE, the government had flexibility in several health-related areas, including fully covering the cost of most COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccines.  

“With the end of the emergency and operations returning to normal, Park County Public Health would like to thank the community for its support and efforts during this historic time,” said Lynn Ramey, Director of Public Health. “After more than three years, we welcome this news, and while COVID-19 is still here, we know much more about managing and preventing the virus and look forward to treating it more like influenza going forward,” added Ramey.

