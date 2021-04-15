Zoe Ann Holmes, administrator, and Bobette Faux, teacher/director of preschool, both of Lake George Charter School, welcome the community to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony, grand re-opening of their new playground and to celebrate with the Lake George Charter School family Thursday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m.
“Even pre-COVID, the need for additional early childhood education options within our Teller/Park County community has been evident. With that in mind, last year I began the task of planning, writing grants and putting the wheels into motion to expand our existing program and make some significant capital improvements,” explained Faux.
Successful in her efforts, grants were obtained that are allowing LGCS to expand its preschool program and to renovate the preschool playground.
“The children had an amazing learning experience watching the construction happen that transformed our large space into a preschooler’s dream. The children now get to experience a music area, play equipment that allows them to crawl, climb, balance and slide all in an obstacle-course-like fashion,” said Faux.
“To build problem solving skills and enhance creativity the children can now enjoy an area of the playground to build with real items. Because we are part of the Park County School District, our playground is open to the community to enjoy during non-school hours,” she continued.
“The event will be held outside, which will help quell COVID concerns. We are planning to rotate the elementary school groups through the event in order to avoid too much congestion. LGCS has significant limitations in place for individuals entering the building; therefore, during the event, entrance to the building will be off limits except to staff. There is a large open space just outside the preschool playground before the parking lot. LGCS has worked so hard to keep the children, families and community safe during these unprecedented times.”
Lake George Charter School is located at 38874 U.S. Highway 24, less than a mile east of Lake George.
