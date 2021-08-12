In 1971 Verna May Chinn Dell passed away and her husband, Buford, died of emphysema at St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City in 1978. Pat Ownbey, Buford’s step-daughter, was a nurse at that time and remembers hooking Buford up to the EKG machine before he died and he could hardly breathe, she said.
Buford was a hard rock miner in Cripple Creek and he mined in the Betty Mine and he had a Mine in St. Elmo. Ownbey remembers camping out one summer at St. Elmo to help him at the mine. He was also a musician. Buford played the piano, like his grandmother Mary, as well as the four string banjo at smoky venues in Fairplay and Cripple Creek, Ownbey said.
A May 22, 1980 Flume ran a short article on Charlie Dell. Dell was one of Guffey’s remaining residents at the time. He was a grand old cowboy. He remembers the Guffey-gone-by, a town that had three saloons, a bakery, a livery stable, a blacksmith, dry goods stores, a doctor, a newspaper, a town hall and even a jail.
Guffey started as a gold mining town, but with little gold found here many prospectors stayed and took up homesteads, Charlie said.
“I’ve been a cowboy – rancher all my life,” Charlie said. “I worked for the Rowe’s, Frank and Gene – one or the other of ‘em for 40 years. They owned a pile of land and a lot of cattle.” Interestingly, the Rowe brothers bought the old Dell homestead ranch, Charlie’s grand parents’ place, in 1909.
One year, Ownbey remembers that Charlie made her a sleigh which sat higher than a sled. It was a box on runners with a steering wheel. She would slide down elephant Hill into Guffey; there no fences then.
According to Mike Rowe, Frank Rowe’s grandson, Charlie lived at the Goermer place, Forrest Dill’s homestead west of Guffey on 31-Mile Creek, and raised ducks. Charlie had an ulcer, said Mike, and ate Campbell’s tomato soup and white Wonder Bread. Charlie worked for the West’s, early area homesteaders, as well as for the Rowe’s.
According to Liz Berthrong, daughter of Dr. Morgan Berthrong owner of the 4000 acre Many Hills Ranch, Charlie was the backbone of the community. The Dell’s homesteaded in the area, she said. Many Hills Ranch boarded on Charlie’s property, and Liz remembers that Charlie had longhorn cattle that he would surreptitiously let over to the Berthrong’s property to graze. Liz remembers her dad Morgan and Tom Moore, another local rancher, talking about it around the kitchen table when she was little.
Sadly, on May 9, 1983 in Canon City, Charlie Dell, the last Dell in the area, died at the age of 77 of emphysema like his brother Buford. His obit stated that as a young man he homesteaded, cut timber and ranched. He had a great love for this mountain area all his life. “Many people will remember the delightful tales of this dedicated historian and the pleasure of listening and dancing to Charlie’s banjo.”
Meanwhile, back at the ranch…to be continued.
