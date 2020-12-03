Do you love to garden? Do you love to help out your community? Want to be a Master Gardener?
Colorado State University and Park County Extension will be offering Master Gardener classes virtually starting January, 2021. We provide 10 weeks of core training courses that occur through hybrid instruction: online, live webinars (also recorded) and in-person when possible. Our 2021 training schedule offers 100% remote/online training. This includes self-paced courses and live webinar-based courses, as well as live weekly Q&A with subject matter experts from CSU.
We’re looking for volunteers interested in education and outreach using research-based horticulture information. As a Master Gardener, you’ll be a CSU Extension volunteer giving back in your Park County community.
If you have an interest in increasing your gardening knowledge and in helping your friends and neighbors become better gardeners and in protecting the environment, one of these programs might be for you.
There is a fee of $200 for the class and training materials. Scholarships are available. Please contact Barbie Garnett for more information. The training class is equivalent to a four-credit class at CSU costing $1,932.
The Colorado Master Gardener program is also offering a certificate program for those individuals who don’t have the time to volunteer but are interested in increasing their horticulture knowledge. This is great for individuals working in the “Green” industry.
Applications are due Dec. 20.
For more information, visit the Colorado Master Gardener website www.cmg.extension.colostate.edu or contact Barbie Garnett at bgarnett@parkco.us.
CSU Extension Certified Gardener program
If you’re interested in the Colorado Master Gardener program, but don’t have the time available during the day to attend the classes or do the volunteering component, you may be interested in the online Certified Gardener program. Designed to be flexible and structured around your needs, the certified gardener training allows you to earn digital badges by taking individual courses, bundling courses, or completing the full green school program.
Whether you’re a backyard gardener, interested in landscape pruning or home composting, or are a green industry professional, the CSU Extension Certified Green School Program can be tailored to your goals.
Certified Gardener does not have a required volunteer component.
Access to 14 classes; 12 are self-paced online, two are live webinars.
Weekly Class Reviews (live webinars) with CSU subject matter experts.
To obtain certification, trainees must complete seven online classes and attend (or watch the recording) of two live classes; attend at least five weekly class review sessions; and pass the comprehensive final (open-book, research encouraged) with a 70% or better.
You’ll have access to the online courses for one year.
To obtain certification, trainees in the full course must complete seven online classes and attend (or watch the recording) of two live classes; attend at least five weekly class review sessions; and pass the comprehensive final (open-book, research encouraged) with a 70% or better.
Upon completion of the course, you’ll receive a Colorado Gardener Certificate. However, because there is no subsequent volunteer commitment, participants do not become Colorado Master Gardeners. The title of “Master Gardener’” is a registered service mark and only to be used for CSU Extension events and purposes.
The Colorado Gardener Certificate may be displayed in a place of business and used in business marketing.
Contact Barbie Garnett, Park County Extension Director, 719-836-4296, bgarnett@parkco.us.
