Attention! Thank you for visiting, and thanks to those who worked the Veteran of Foreign Wars of Bailey and Shawnee Post 8661 booth at Bailey Day. We received over $1900 in donations and proceeds.
On June 6, more than 200 hungry people attended our first breakfast of 2021. It is great to be back serving our community. The next breakfast will be Sunday, July 4, 7 - 11:30 a.m. at the Shawnee Community Building. If you’d like to help at the breakfast, please contact Commander Bill Taylor, 720-878-2142.
Bring your old flags to give to us and there will be new flags to be purchased for a donation.
If you want to become a member of the post or auxiliary, bring your DD214.
Anybody who wants to meet me and other veterans, we will be at Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery Wednesday, June 30, 6 - 7 p.m. Hope to see you there.
