When it is said that someone has great potential, the natural inference is that they have the ability to do something noteworthy, but haven’t done it yet.
In the case of Jad Fogelsonger, 15, the term great potential certainly applies. But based on his recent bull-riding exhibition at the Park County Rodeo July 16, it would be inaccurate to suggest that the South Park High School sophomore hasn’t done it yet.
Folelsonger did it by riding two of the three bulls he drew and racking up scores of 73 and 81 in the process. He also stayed aboard the lone bull he didn’t cover for more than six seconds and just missed going three-for-three.
Because there were fewer bull riders than usual competing as part of the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association, the pros agreed to let Fogelsonger compete alongside them in the exhibition. Meanwhile, as fate would have it, not a single one of the professional riders in the event managed to cover a bull and were all ejected within eight seconds on each of their attempts.
The end result was an electrifying performance before a delighted crowd at Joe Linch Arena, a possible foreshadowing of things to come, and one very happy young bull rider from Fairplay.
Making the story even more intriguing is that Fogelsonger’s first-ever ride on a bucking bull occurred exactly one year ago, also at the County Fair.
“A friend convinced me to try riding a bull at the County Fair last year, and prior to that I had never even considered riding bulls,” Fogelsonger explained. “But after that, I was hooked.”
Fogelsonger was so hooked that he competed in the statewide high school bull-riding season as a freshman and finished fifth in the state overall.
“Jad was a motocross racer and had competed in racing for a number of years,” said his dad, Troy. “But he hasn’t really even mentioned motocross since his first bull ride.”
In just one year, Fogelsong estimates he already has about 50 official rides in competition, competing at the high school level, competing in Little Britches events and most recently, against experienced professionals many of whom are twice his age.
“Over the last year, Jad has competed in about every corner of the state,” his dad said.
Perhaps even more important than his early success on the backs of bulls, Fogelsonger has learned a great deal about the norms and expectations within the bull-riding culture.
“I think a lot of people might think bull riders are cocky,” Fogelsonger said. “But everyone I have met in the sport is very humble and always supportive of other riders. We honestly root for one another, and it inspires all of us when someone has a great ride.”
More bull-rider’s talk
Every bull-rider faces particular bulls that cause them difficulties. For Fogelsonger, that bull is a 2,500-pound brute that goes by the name of “Angry Snickers.”
“He’s so big that you can’t really get a grip around him with your legs, and he is just really strong,” Fogelsonger said of Angry Snickers. “With each jump he gains momentum and builds power. I always seem to draw him and have not ridden him yet in four tries. I know I’ll draw him again, and I’ll ride him eventually.”
Fogelsonger also discussed the two bulls he covered at the Park County Rodeo.
“The first one was pretty basic and didn’t do a whole lot.” Fogelsonger said. “The second one was much better and I stayed pretty much dead-center on him for the whole ride.”
Fogelsonger said he tries to avoid the temptation of trying to predict what particular bulls will do when the gate flies open. As with many athletes, he believes bull riders perform better just reacting rather than guessing.
“The stock contractors talk to us and tell us the tendencies of some of the bulls, and they say they will do this or do that,” Fogelsonger said. “But I just try to react and take it jump for jump. They are athletes too, they know their jobs and as a rider you hope they do their jobs well so the ride will produce a good score.”
Interestingly, Fogelsonger believes motocross helped him to develop an advanced sense of balance, and that his experiences sitting atop high-powered engines have been beneficial during the early portions of his young bull-riding career.
Even more helpful, according to Fogelsonger, has been a tight circle of family and friends who support his efforts and provide encouragement at all times – win or lose.
“My mom and dad have been realy supportive, Travis Novius has helped me a whole lot and the entire Downare family have also been great,” Fogelsonger said. “There’s no way I could have had the year I had without their support.”
Fogelsonger says he’s not alone inside the shoot before each ride, either, and usually asks for a little bit of divine support before the gate swings open.
“I always say a little prayer for my safety, and the safety of the animal I’m on before the ride,” Fogelsonger said.
While Fogelsonger has been a quick study in understanding the quiet brand of humility and the unwavering show of sportsmanship expected within the bull-riding fraternity, his unusual sense of self-confidence comes to the surface when asked to describe his future goals in the sport.
“Well, at the high school level I would like to be the best in the state,” he said in a matter-of-fact tone. “I’d also like to compete at the professional level and just keep learning and improving. Right now I am getting better every time I ride, and I hope that continues.”
When asked if the pressure of big rides before large audiences ever interferes with his performance, he responded without hesitation.
“The bigger the ride and the larger the crowd, the better I seem to do,” he said. “So I like it a lot and look forward to those situations.”
Based on the fact that Fogelsonger has only been riding bulls for one year, combined with the lofty expectations he has for himself, the passion he has for the sport and the scores he posted at the Park County Rodeo July 16, the competition had better take notice that this rising young star from South Park is very likely here to stay.
