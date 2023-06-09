About fifty people besides students attended the Guffey Community Charter School graduation celebration on June 1.
Jacob Sampson, school administrator/principal, started the program explaining that earlier that day they had opened the time capsule that was buried at the start of the school year. Each student had put their age, likes, dislikes and favorite foods, among other things, in the capsule, and they got to see how they had changed and grown in their mind and hearts over the school year.
Sampson read parts of the Dr. Seuss book, All the Places To Go, and pointed out the welding creation displayed on the stage. The creation was part of Logan Stone’s senior graduating project.
K – 2 grade teacher Elizabeth Cauley began by presenting her three students with an award and a bag of goodies. Cauley had started the year with eight students, but by the end of the year she had only three students left.
“The rest moved away,” said Cauley.
Next, Lynda MacDonald, 3 – 5 grades teacher, presented each of her five students with an award and a gift.
Finally, middle school teacher Natalie Sardi presented each of her six students with an award.
MacDonald was honored with an award for her 30 years (might be 31 years) as a teacher at the school.
The two eighth grade graduates were announced, Logan Stone and Mo Mann. Each gave a rose to important people in their lives and people who had helped them throughout the school year with their senior projects. The two were then presented with their diplomas.
After the ceremonies, everyone enjoyed a potluck lunch and gathering outside. Fortunately, the daily rain held off until later in the day.
