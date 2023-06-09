About fifty people besides students attended the Guffey Community Charter School graduation celebration on June 1.

Jacob Sampson, school administrator/principal, started the program explaining that earlier that day they had opened the time capsule that was buried at the start of the school year. Each student had put their age, likes, dislikes and favorite foods, among other things, in the capsule, and they got to see how they had changed and grown in their mind and hearts over the school year. 

