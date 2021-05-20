After a year of grass root efforts and hard work, the Directors of the Board of the Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon (SAPC) were excited to finally open an office in the Bailey Community Center building on Main Street.
That was in February of 2020. One month later, the pandemic shut everything down. It was a difficult and unsettling time, but they knew they had to adapt in order for the organization to survive.
The Directors of the Seniors Alliance continued to meet regularly, doing so electronically after learning how to “Zoom.” They reviewed their strategic goals for the year and adapted them to lockdown and post lockdown public health safety measures. They collaborated with grant sponsors to find ways to honor their grant awards and goals.
Fourteen months later, they can look back and realize they not only survived, but also exceeded their grant and strategic goals to serve the senior population in the Platte Canyon area.
During the pandemic, the Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon:
Recognized that seniors were underserved, and were undercounted in the 2010 United States Census. SAPC received a grant from the US Census, and helped spearhead the Park County Census Complete Count Committee. They developed and implemented Census marketing and communications knowing that numbers talk, especially when encouraging resource providers to bring their business to our rural areas.
Using census numbers and other data, SAPC lobbied agencies that provide resources such as homecare and transportation to increase services to the Platte Canyon area, resulting in more options for seniors needing help.
In the spring of 2020 SAPC printed its first edition of a Resource Directory containing resources available to Platte Canyon residents. It contains importantsocial opportunities, thrift shops, and more.
Through a grant award, SAPC established Platte Canyon’s first Nurse Lending Closet. Durable medical equipment was received through grant purchases and donations. Residents of the Platte Canyon area now have free access to medical equipment they may need after surgery, or during an illness or injury. Items for free check out include wheelchairs, knee scooters, crutches, walkers, rollators and much more.
When the pandemic made social events difficult or even impossible to plan, SAPC came up with a creative solution. In September 2020 they donned facemasks and carhop hats to host a drive-though “Information Fair” and Root Beer Float event. Participants were able to stay in their vehicles and receive a tote bag filled with resource information, and have their root beer float delivered right to their window.
In October 2020, the SAPC partnered with the Conifer Rotarians to host a Covid-safe 9Health Fair in Bailey. More than 120 participants accessed health screenings and flu shots.
When food boxes became available to Park County residents through agencies in Fairplay and Colorado Springs, SAPC worked to have the food boxes delivered over the pass to our office for pickup by Platte Canyon seniors.
When Covid19 vaccinations became available, electronic registration was the only option to sign up. SAPC worked with the Park County Health Department to become a resource for seniors who may not have an email address, computer, or those with poor or no Internet connections. SAPC has helped more than 30 seniors find and register for a vaccine.
SAPC continued to secure rides for seniors to medical appointments using social media groups. And though the office was closed for much of the pandemic, SAPC always answered the phone. Hundreds of callers have been directed to information or resources they needed during the pandemic.
Fourteen months later, the Seniors Alliance is again excited to open the doors to their office and Nurse Lending Closet. With vaccines readily available, and safety measures that allow for social interaction, the Seniors Alliance is ready to celebrate. Please join them this Saturday May 22, from 1-4 p.m. at the Bailey Community Center, 83 Main Street, and see what exciting plans they have for the upcoming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.