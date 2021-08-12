What happens on one major Colorado throughfare can obviously impact what happens on another.
With that reality serving as a backdrop, The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will postpone the planned closure of U. S. Highway 285 between Antero Junction and Fairplay. The postponement will remain in place for a minimum of one week, but an exact date has not yet been determined according to recent statements posted electronically by CDOT officials.
The postponement is due to the extended closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. The U.S. Highway 285 closure date will depend on when I-70 reopens.
Stay tuned to The Flume for more information as it becomes available via CDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.