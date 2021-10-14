Week of Oct. 4-10, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 9 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 19 animal control calls, 2 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, 0 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 8 Motor Assist calls, 12 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 62 traffic calls and 7 welfare check and 396 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 512 with the following arrests:
Todd Michael Berry from Fairplay was arrested 10/7/21 on charges of weapon-possession/previous offend-any prior fel. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond 10/7/21.
Alan Leonard Gaylord from Bailey was arrested 10/6/21 on charges of 2nd degree assault; at-risk-sex contact-no consent-agg; sexual contact-no consent-force/threat; false imprisonment. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond 10/7/21.
Dennis Dewayne Lankford from Como was arrested 10/6/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $500 PR bond 10/7/21.
Louis Anthony Vitti from Colorado Springs was arrested 10/8/21 on charges of driving under the influence; driving under restraint-alcohol related; speeding 40/more over limit; alcohol-open container/drink in vehicle; weaving-lane usage violation. He was also arrested for El Paso County. He is still in custody.
David Allen Wilson from Fairplay was arrested for driving ability impaired-w/1 prior alcohol; driving under the influence-w/1 prior alcohol. He was released 10/10/21.
