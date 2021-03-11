The Platte Canyon School District RE-1 Board of Education meeting occurred March 8 at the District Office Board Room. Board members Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt, Katie Spodyak and Frank VanDeHey were present. Joe Burgett was absent.
Presentations
Curriculum Director Kay Genschorck gave an update on the science curriculum for the district’s three schools. In 2020, the adoption process began in January with each school reviewing possible science curriculums.
“The science textbook adoption process was stopped last May due to COVID closure and uncertainty on finances,” explained Genschorck. In May, vendors presented their materials and information via Zoom. The curriculums were available on the district website for 30 days for the community to review.
The Science Curriculum adoption process has now begun to move forward again. Deer Creek Elementary School has selected Houghton Mifflin. According to Genschorck, this curriculum has “good differentiation and informational text readers.” Houghton Mifflin science curriculum is cross-curricular, with easy-to-follow labs. Goals and learning targets are clear, vocabulary has definitions and pictures and aligns with state standards. There was one concern around the cost of additional readers.
Pearson was the chosen science curriculum for Fitzsimmons Middle School. The staff at FMS felt that the Pearson curriculum was easier to read and more kid-friendly. Other benefits of the Pearson curriculum were units that are broken into smaller chunks, units that are more in-depth with vocabulary taught at the perfect middle school level. Tests in the Pearson curriculum can be modified for differentiated learning. Staff felt that since the Pearson platform is currently used at FMS, the move to science would be easy for students.
Platte Canyon High School chose two different science curriculums. McGraw Hill was the chosen curriculum for earth science, physical science and biology. Pearson was chosen for AP (Advanced Placement) biology, chemistry, anatomy and physiology, and physics.
Prewitt expressed concerns that by each school choosing a different curriculum, there could be gaps between curriculum. Genschorck assured the board, “Every building had to insure the programs met the state standards at their levels.” Genschorck also explained how she is working on documentation of curriculum alignments with state standards.
After discussion, the board requested another 30-day review of the top science curriculum choices to be available to the public. Any objections to the curriculums would then be addressed by the board. Anyone wishing to review the curriculums should visit the district website for more information.
Superintendent Mike Schmidt presented an enrollment update to the board. “Our decline had slowed prior to COVID,” stated Schmidt. Deer Creek Elementary, including Deer Creek Preschool, showed a 10.5% drop in enrollment on the Oct. 1 state count. Fitzsimmons Middle School had a drop of 11.1%, while Platte Canyon High School had a drop of 6.3%. Overall, the district had a 15.3% drop in enrollment for the Oct. 1 count for the 2020-2021 school year. The total enrollment for the district is 763.
Schmidt then compared the numbers for the October count to current enrollment. Deer Creek Preschool has seen an increase in enrollment from 39 to 54. FMS has seen an increase from 176 to 187. PCHS increased enrollment from 225 to 235, even with several seniors graduating mid-year.
Referencing the COVID impact on enrollment numbers, Schmidt stated, “Younger families tend to be more cautious.”
Spodyak added, “Families might not see the younger grades as critical as the higher grades.”
Board of Education Policy 102, Article 4, Expectations, received a first reading. The proposed change to this policy is to add: Engaging educational environments that challenge student to think critically. The expectation of “Highly qualified and motivated staff” will be changed to “Highly qualified and effective staff.” This policy change will move to a second reading in April.
Board of Education Policy 107, Prohibited Discrimination/Harassment had a second reading. This policy has been discussed over several board meetings. The board has now moved these policy changes to the consent agenda for April.
Superintendent’s Report
The Active Alert Network installation is now complete. Training on the system will be completed March 12 via Zoom.
Park County is now on Blue Level for COVID. Blue Level allows for increased capacity at events. Volleyball is the only sport currently active in the district that would be impacted at this time.
The district will be using new COVID tests for students and staff. This new test can be administered on campus without the telemed component. This state approved program should shorten quarantines. “We will have more tests than needed,” stated Schmidt.
The second community COVID vaccination clinic was completed on Saturday on the district campus. Staff will have their second COVID vaccine on the work day Friday.
The Unified Improvement Plan due to the state on April 15 is nearing completion. “Our plan will be to lean on strategies that impact lots of students,” explained Schmidt. “We are also continuing to look at growth and achievement of special education students,” Schmidt added, “We are better at tracking kids via data and adjusting curriculum more quickly at all locations.”
The Office of Civil Rights completed their audit of Platte Canyon School District. The report will be back to the district in a couple of months.
Some state assessments are moving forward. All of social studies is currently paused. Parents are able to opt out of state assessment by contacting their building principal.
In PC sports, PCHS Cheer Squad are the new Frontier League Champions. Andrew Hannigan has qualified to go to State in Wrestling. State Ski Championships are this Thursday and Friday. Track and Field will take place in the spring.
Prom will be held this year for PCHS students. Testing will be required prior to the dance and again on Monday morning prior to school. Precautions during the dance will be required. While there is a capacity cap, seniors, including seniors learning at home, will have first priority.
The district accountability committee has reviewed school operations and budget. The committee will now begin facilities talk.
The boiler in the district office complex had a pipe burst recently. The decision was made to replace all the pipes to avoid continued breaking of the pipes.
The third quarter ends this week.
Consent Agenda
Minutes for the Feb. 8 regular meeting, Feb. 22 special meeting and February check register were approved.
The following Board of Education Policies were approved: Policy 515, Article 1; Policy 502, Article 3; Policy 595, Article 1; and Policy 425. Policies may be reviewed on the district website.
New personnel were approved: Lauren Dakters as PCSD psychologist; Kendra Weiss as PCHS math teacher; Alicia Gumm as licensed substitute; Emily Hanshew as substitute; Amber Burgos as food services substitute; Robert Reid as custodian and Anne Demko as PCHS assistant cross country coach. Kip Otteson will be moving to a position with the Mt. Evans Board of Cooperative Services, including PCSD.
Citizen’s Comments
Mrs. Cindy Sheriff requested to make a citizen’s comment. Secretary to the Board, Ryan Korthius, read Rules Regarding Citizen’s Comments. Sheriff was following up an e-mail she had sent earlier this month to board members regarding concerns with the greenhouse at Deer Creek Elementary. The board ask Schmidt to meet with Deer Creek principal, Jeff Lubansky to address the concerns.
Board Member’s Reports and Communications
Prewitt initiated a discussion regarding the ongoing updating of district policies. Prewitt presented the board members with the idea of hiring Colorado Association of School Boards to complete a “Policy Manual Overhaul”. Spodyak commented, “The cost could be offset for Schmidt’s time completing this task and the review by legal.” Carman added, “And, the cost of a lawsuit.”
Spodyak discussed that there will be three board seats up for election in November. Her seat is term limited. VanDeHey and Burgett will be up for re-election.
Board members agreed to have a facilities discussion during a work session. This will be a stand alone work session, not followed by a regular board meeting. Community groups as well as individual community members are invited to participate in this meeting to be held at Deer Creek on Monday, March 22 at 6 p.m.
