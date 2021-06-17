Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of June 7 – 13, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 17 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 22 animal control calls, three ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, four Campfire-illegal Campfire calls, eight Motor Assist calls, 19 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 70 traffic stops and five welfare check and 442 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 590 with the following arrests:
Jeffrey James Bevier from Bailey was arrested June 9 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $500 Personal Recognizance bond June 9.
Matthew Norris Merriweather from Bailey was arrested June 12 on charges of driving under restraint; protection order violation-criminal. He is still in custody.
Kenneth Charles Nightingale from Denver was arrested June 8 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear-speeding. He was released on a $500 Personal Recognizance bond June 8.
Daniel Herbert Reutter from Jefferson was arrested June 8 on charges of harassment; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $500 Personal Recognizance bond June 8.
Dain Weston Shepard from Alma was arrested June 11 on charges of criminal mischief-$300-$750; protection order violation-civil-second/subseq offense; trespass first deg dwelling. He is still in custody.
Calla Thompson from Los Alamos, Calif. was arrested June 9 on charges of second degree assault; driving under the influence; careless driving; resisting arrest. She was released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond June 10.
