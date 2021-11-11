Notice is hereby given that: a proposed supplemental appropriation to the 2021 budget has been submitted to the Park County Board of County Commissioners for the year of 2021; a copy of such proposed budget amendment has been filed in the office of the County Clerk located at 856 Castello, Fairplay, Colorado and on the County website, www.parkco.us, where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget amendment will be considered at a public hearing of the Board of County Commissioners to be held at 856 Castello Avenue at special meeting on November 23, 2021 at 11:00 am. Any interested elector of Park County may inspect the proposed budget amendment and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the supplemental appropriations to the budget.
Latest e-Edition
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Everything we need to known about Lone Rock Ranch
- Ballot issues draw mixed bag of results
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Beaver Creek Boardwalk completed in Fairplay
- Daniel David harmon
- Cemetary tours shed light on Park County history
- Election places new faces on school boards
- Fee of $1,700 waived to rezone 40 acres near Hartsel
- An economic snapshot of Fairplay, Park County
- Online boutique business up and running
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.