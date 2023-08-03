“It was a great day. For the first time in a long time, the whole community seemed to come out and enjoy all the events happening all over Florissant. It was a very successful day,” exclaimed Renee Caldwell of The Florissant Grange.
The small town of Florissant welcomed an estimated thousands of visitors as the community celebrated Heritage Days, July 29. The day began when the doors opened to Florissant Fire Rescue station, and people poured in for a hearty breakfast and then enjoyed the many activities, including a silent auction, a petting zoo and a dunk tank featuring Don Moore and Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams, who took turns getting dunked.
“It is so gratifying to see what the volunteers from the community have accomplished in one short month! They have done so much, they have repaired and maintained trucks, cleaned, and repaired issues in the stations, maintained the grounds, replaced landing lights for the helipad and worked tirelessly to pull off an amazing pancake breakfast,” said Paul del Toro, President of the Florissant Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors.
“We thank the more than one thousand people who came out to support the department at the FFPD pancake breakfast! The generosity of the donors’ contributions will go far in helping this department better serve the community. We look forward to our next event so we can be together with our friends and neighbors again,” he concluded.
Besides the numerous vendor booths at the Florissant Grange, the highlight was the presentation of a Quilt of Valor to Lt. Renee Bunting of Teller County Sheriff’s Office and her husband Barry. Both Buntings are veterans of the US Army.
Pikes Peak Historical Society presented a demonstration of lapidary equipment used to cut and polish rocks and minerals by the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club. They also hosted a special event at the Florissant Pioneer Cemetery, remembering those resting there who served in the Civil War. The Teacherage Museum gave people the opportunity to learn and/or reminisce about what school was like in the early 1900s. Robyn Proper, a member of PPHS, even took on the role as a teacher.
FFPD is looking at over $30,000 in profit from the Pancake Breakfast. The final tally will be given to the community as soon as everything is finalized.
“For over a year, the community of Florissant has been in turmoil, and to witness the outpouring of community support for our fire department is heart-warming. This day celebrating the heritage of our community was wonderful, and now we understand what a community can do,” said Toni Moore.
