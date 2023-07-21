National Night Out in Park County

Park County Sheriff’s Department is adding Care Fairs to their participation in National Night Out. National Night Out is a nationwide event hosted by local law enforcement and first responders in their respective communities as a way of connecting with the community they serve. Park County being large and quite spread out, the Sheriff’s Department, along with Victim Services, Park Family Connections (PFC) and Colorado Community Health Alliance (CCHA), is organizing Community Care Fairs throughout the county. This is an effort to reach out to and provide valuable information to everyone in the county.
The kick-off Community Care Fair will be held at Lake George Fire Protection District’s Station One on the corner of County Road 90 and Highway 24 in Lake George July 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The official National Night Out will take place Aug. 1 at Crow Hill Bible Church, 75 Bulldogger Dr., Bailey.
Community Care Fairs will also be held Aug. 5 at the Wild Spirit Mountain Lodge, 1245 Canon St., Guffey, Aug. 12 at the Grace Church South Park, 6259 County Road 35, Jefferson; and the final event on Aug. 19 will be at the Hartsel Fire Protection District Station, 131 Elm St., Hartsel. All Care Fairs will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Participants will include county resources such as PCSO-Victim Services, Park County Public Health and Park County Human Services. The Independence Center and Diversus Health from Colorado Springs will be attending. Our partners with CCHA and PFC will both have members present. “Steps To Christ,” a clothing ministry out of Jefferson County, will also be giving away clothing at the events except for National Night Out.
“If representatives are not present, we hope to have information about their agencies/organizations to distribute to attendees,” explained Joshua Hanover, Victim Advocate at Park County Sheriff’s Office.
Food is being provided by Fat BBQ Shack in Lake George, Zuccaro’s Kitchen in Hartsel, Jefferson Market in Jefferson, and Wild Spirits Mountain Lodge in Guffey. Community Care Fairs and National Night Out is sponsored by grants from CCHA and PFC.
