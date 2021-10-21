With the onset of Fall, comes Halloween and an array of spookiness, trick or treat, and fun. To add something different to the mix, everyone is invited to Join the staff and volunteers of Eleven Mile State Park for what they are calling, Campground Crawl.
On Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m., participants will be presenting a variety of stations focusing on Environmental Education.
But there will also be fun and games; and don’t forget your costume because it is Halloween.
Beginning at the visitors’ center, the crawl will travel through the Rocky Ridge Campground B Loop for a half-mile hike featuring parks and wildlife-themed activities where children can earn prizes and Halloween treats.
Activities will include animal identification (matching skins and skulls), cornhole, wildlife facts ping-pong toss, cactus ring toss, a “Leave No Trace” Trivia wheel, learn-to-cast (aka “Backyard Bass’’), face painting, decorating mini-pumpkins, a smore/campfire station, and more.
The event is free, but a park pass is required for every vehicle entering the park. The park office will be closed, so please bring exact cash or check ($9) for the self-serve station or an annual Colorado State Parks Pass.
