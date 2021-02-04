The Platte Canyon Yacht Club began in the 2018-19 school year as the brainchild of high school teachers Steve Hanford and Kip Otteson. The original goal of the club was to replace internet searches about Platte Canyon School District from articles on tragedy to a positive story. The yacht club would not only build a craft, the members would race that craft in the SEVENTY48 race in Washington state. Denver news stations, as well as The Flume, reported on the club during that first year.
In an interview with 9News that aired Jan. 18, 2019, an unidentified student stated the goal for the race was “finish.” The team of students created the outrigger craft in the high school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) classroom. STEM is “about building things and solving problems,” explained Otteson at the time.
After proving the craft would float in the Marge E. Hudak pool, the club managed to not only finish the race, they finished 23rd out of 109 crafts. The Platte Canyon club completed the 70-mile course from Tacoma, Wash. to Port Townsend, Wash. in 17 hours, 42 minutes.
On the SEVENTY48 race website, the rules are listed as “No motors, no support and no wind. Human power only. Pedal, paddle or row. We don’t care. It’s up to you.” The Platte Canyon outrigger was a surprise at the race in 2019. “No boat that large had ever entered the race,” Hanford explained. “90% of racers are in a personal kayak.” The Platte Canyon club was also the first team from Colorado to ever register for the SEVENTY48 race.
The club built a 54 foot long craft with two hulls, powered by a pedal drive system and paddle wheels for the 2020 race. That boat seats 21 people and involves more engineering than the 2019 craft. Unfortunately, the race was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.
This in now the third year for the Platte Canyon Yacht Club. Veteran yacht club leaders Hanford and Otteson are joined this year by Platte Canyon math teacher Dave Sizeburger.
There will be 22 bodies on the 54-foot catamaran this year. The boat is currently in the STEM lab being painted. Each section breaks into four pieces for transportation. The 2021 race goal is to finish in the top five with a completion time within ten hours.
To be on the club, freshman to senior Platte Canyon students must show an interest and be committed to the project. Being a team member requires training and working on the boat for many hours.
Each student must pay $50 to register, and demonstrate commitment. All other expenses, which amounted to $18,000 in 2019, are covered by donations and fundraising. The team for this year is currently filled.
Fundraising involves other Platte Canyon students who are enrolled in the alternate education program known as ACE. These students will design and complete screen printing for Platte Canyon Yacht Club merchandise.
Team leaders Hanford, Otteson and Sizeburger are most excited about an amazing development and opportunity with the yacht club. Staff and students at Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind read about the Platte Canyon Yacht Club.
The leaders from Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind, which serves 2,000 students across the state of Utah, contacted the Platte Canyon Yacht Club for information to form their own club. Hanford and Sizeburger, along with six students, will travel to Utah Feb. 12 to meet with staff and students there.
“We are just amazed with our parents,” added Hanford. “Because of COVID, we can’t take a bus. Our parents are going to drive our students to Utah.”
The Platte Canyon club will then meet with the Utah club at Lake Powell over spring break to test their crafts. Platte Canyon club members feel honored that their efforts have inspired another group of students to take on the challenge of creating a craft and competing in the SEVENTY48 race.
The 2021 race is set for June 4, beginning at 7 p.m. Pacific Time. Teams will have 30 minutes to cross the start line and begin the journey in Puget Sound.
The Platte Canyon club will have spot trackers. Fans can track their progress online during the race.
Fans can help the Platte Canyon Yacht Club through donations or purchasing merchandise. Please contact Platte Canyon High School office at 303-838-7666 extension 1600 for information on purchasing Yacht Club merchandise or to make a donation.
