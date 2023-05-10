The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 15 animal control calls, 1 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Roads calls, 2 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 3 Motor Assist calls, 13 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search and Rescue calls, 34 traffic calls and 7 welfare check and 206 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 285 with the following arrests:

Conor Eugene Horgan from Bailey was arrested on 5/7/23 and being held for another jurisdiction – Denver County. He is still in custody.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.