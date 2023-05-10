The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 15 animal control calls, 1 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Roads calls, 2 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 3 Motor Assist calls, 13 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search and Rescue calls, 34 traffic calls and 7 welfare check and 206 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 285 with the following arrests:
Conor Eugene Horgan from Bailey was arrested on 5/7/23 and being held for another jurisdiction – Denver County. He is still in custody.
Kyle Jay Menk from Fairplay was arrested on 5/4/23 on a warrant from Park County for contempt of court. He is still in custody.
Dean M Misantoni from Alma was arrested on 5/6/23 on charges of driving under influence of alcohol or drugs or both; weaving-lane usage violation. He was released on bond on 5/6/23.
Kaleb Dan Oker from Shawnee was arrested on 5/4/23 on warrants from Park County. 3 warrants were for failure to appear. He was released on bond on 5/4/23.
Cody Michael Pond from Bailey was arrested on 5/6/23 on charges of child abuse knowingly/reckless cause serious bodily injury. He was released on bond on 5/6/23.
Jose Adam Salazar from Denver was arrested on 5/3/23 on charges drove vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more; driving under influence per se-w/1 prior alcohol; 2nd deg aggravated motor vehicle theft; license plate-unlawful display; alcohol-open container/drink in vehicle; driving w/revoked license-agg. He is still in custody.
Richard Wayne Twaddell from Fairplay was arrested on 5/3/23 on charges of careless driving; driving while ability impaired; no proof of insurance-failure to display. He was released on bond on 5/4/23.
Billy Jack Wittern from Hartsel was arrested on 5/2/23 on charges of 3rd degree assault; menacing; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on bond on 5/5/23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.