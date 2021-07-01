Bailey businessman Mark Linné has a new goal, “Bring more variety of food for Bailey.” Linné is reaching his goal with the opening of Food Truck Park at Deer Creek just beside Park County Road 43A in Bailey.
Linné began the development of the corner with Mudslingers Coffee. This has become a family operation with his daughter Katie Molieri now managing Mudslingers. Mudslingers, winner of The Flume’s People’s Choice award for “Best Cup of Coffee” in 2019 and 2021, is open every day with summer hours Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Linné then looked at the lot beside Mudslingers Coffee and decided to rebuild Delwood Square Liquors. “The original lot for the liquor store had too much granite to blast through, so we moved it up from the original location,” Linné said.
When the owners decided they could no longer manage the liquor store, the Linné family took over, with son-in-law Zachariah Bates managing the liquor store. Son Paul Linné helps with the liquor store and Mudslingers. Daughter Heather Linné-Spidel is the bookkeeper for both enterprises.
John Haygood approached Linné about parking his food truck for Olga’s Fried Chicken beside Mudslingers. “John and Olga have been incredibly successful,” Linné said.
Olga’s Fried Chicken menu includes chicken, pulled pork, catfish nuggets, deep-fried hot dogs, fries and macaroni and cheese. Olga’s Fried Chicken is currently open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Next, Linné got a call from Favio and Gerson Reynosa. This couple, experienced Denver restaurant owners for over 20 years, wanted to find a space to park their Taqueria food truck. The lot right across the street from Loaf ’N Jug was chosen for Taqueria. Their space has bistro tables and cornhole games. Taqueria advertises their food as “homemade Mexican food with vegetarian and gluten-free options.” They are currently closed on Wednesdays.
Linné believes in creating a hub of businesses and a “critical mass” to bring people in. With that in mind, Linné has spent the last six to eight months getting permits from Park County for surveying, grading and electrical posts to create space for up to 12 food trucks and parking for 20 cars at the Food Truck Park. He has also added picnic tables to the area.
“COVID made food trucks more popular,” Linné said. “They were able to stay open during lockdown when sit-down places were closed.” The goal this year is to have five food trucks, then move up to 12 next year.
Hibachi on Wheels Food Truck has now moved into the park with owner Jose Castro-Santos. Castro-Santos is a former Benihana chef and has worked in the food service industry for over 30 years.
“Everything is daily made and fresh cooked here,” Castro-Santos said. “It might take 14-15 minutes to get your food, but it is fresh.”
Hibachi on Wheels’ menu includes sushi and hibachi steak. Currently Hibachi on Wheels in closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to lack of employees. “We currently have only one employee,” Castro-Santos said. “We are looking for local cashiers and cooks, and we pay more than the minimum wage.”
Rosalie’s Trading Post, owned by Molly Hakes, is part of the food truck park. Rosalie’s Trading Post is selling fresh, restaurant-grade produce. This truck is so popular that it sells out every day it is open. Hakes, a Bailey resident, named her business after Rosalie Peak and considers her truck a “farmers market on wheels.” Hakes would like to expand her space in the park and put in a more permanent structure.
Linné expects good safety protocols to be followed in all the businesses in the food truck park. “Some people have not been a food fit,” Linné said. Each food truck must pass the same inspections as a restaurant. Owners must also follow all state of Colorado rules for food preparation.
Currently, Linné would like to see a food truck join the park serving pizza and hamburgers. He would also consider a crepe truck or stir-fry noodle truck. A shaved ice venture recently fell through when the owner’s husband was transferred out of state.
Linné hopes to see some of the trucks staying open all year to serve the Bailey community. Then he will bring in additional businesses next year.
There is an entire parking lot above the established food trucks – just follow the driveway. “Do not park on 43-A,” emphasized Linné.
Best of luck to Mark Linné, his family and all the food truck owners in the Food Truck Park at Deer Creek.
