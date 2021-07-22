Park County has royalty. These royalty work hard and are diligently practicing their public speaking, studying rodeo history, volunteering throughout Colorado and promoting the Park County Fair and Rodeo in mutiple ways.
The winners of the Park County Fair Royalty were crowned during the Park County Rodeo July 16.
The newly crowned royalty for the 2022 Park County Fair and Rodeo are Queen Isabel Garcia, Queen Attendant Aubreigh Gemmer and Princess Olivia Zuber.
“I had the honor of being a judge for the contest,‘’ Commissioner Amy Dowd Mitchell said. “They intelligent, poised and self confident”.”
The competition for the 2022 fair royalty was held in July of this year.
It’s not easy to become a member of the royalty team. As part of the contest, each girl must give a speech, complete a written test and answer impromptu questions.
“In my speech I said the queen is many things,” Queen Attendant Gemmer said. “She brings love and compassion and a heart for rodeo to the rodeo.”
“I talked about the history of the first rodeo queen in 1910 at the Pendleton Round-Up,” Queen Garcia said.
“These ladies showed great poise and were very knowledgeable, the author of the Park County Royalty Facebook page writes. “They will do our county and our fair proud!”
What is the Fair Royalty Program?
“We advocate for our county at the National Western Stock Show and at other county fairs and rodeos,” Garcia said. “We also help with mutton busting, meet and greet for the gold buckle V.I.P. event and lead activities like making alpaca bracelets.”
“Our Fair Royalty Program is designed to promote awareness and interest in Park County,” the Park County Fair website states.
“The Fair Royalty Program provides each participant the opportunity to build and enhance confidence in her abilities, poise in her presentations, pride in her accomplishments and skills in communication.”
Once crowned, the royalty members volunteer long hours and at a variety of events in the county and throughout Colorado.
“I balance my time by relying on my resources; my parents drive me to events,” Queen Garcia said. “My teachers and school are also supportive of what I do, for example, when I need time off for the NWSS.”
In addition to practicing their public relations skills, the girls also have opportunities to learn horsemanship at workshops and can become eligible to ride during rodeos.
The girls are polished and they learn even more through their reign.
“At first when I began royalty, I was an introvert, terrified. Experience helps,” said Garcia, who has served on the royal team for the past two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.