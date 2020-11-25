It’s that time of year again.
There are many advertisements right now hoping to offer all the things kids want for Christmas.
But what do kids really want for Christmas? Even more specifically, what do kids in Park County want for Christmas?
We asked around, and here are some results from The Flume’s research:
“Some Demonia they are a type boot,” said Fynn Cooper of Fairplay, age 13.
“I probably would like some L.O.L. dolls,’’ said Cady Cooper of Fairplay, age nine.
“My main Christmas gift is a new saddle pad,” said Chole Hock of Bailey, age 13.
“A new pair of boots,” said Kaylee Hock from Bailey, age 17.
“ A new bed set,” said Charli Arellano of Jefferson, age 13.
“A drone with a camera would be so cool,” said Carter Zuber of Fairplay, age seven.
“A new pair of Tin Haul boots,” said Alice Zuber of Fairplay, age 16.
“New football gloves,” said Sean Arellano of Jefferson, age 11.
“A jacket from Buckle,” said Sadie Arellano of Jefferson, age 14.
“Timberland boots,” said Gracie Arellano of Jefferson, age 16.
“Dale Brisby hoodie,” said Rylee Schoendaller of Divide, age 13.
“Seat covers for my truck,” siad Shalee Schoendaller of Divide, age 16.
“A new dog collar for Sundance and new boer goat collars,” said Lynn McChesney of Fairplay, age 11.
“Something I want is a hoodie from a favorite singer of mine,” said Hanna VanHouten of Hartsel, age 13.
“I would like a new roping saddle,” said Aubreigh Gemmer of Bailey, age 15.
“A new dirt bike,” said Wyatt Gemmer of Bailey, age 10.
“For Christmas my parents paid the shipping for my horse to come to Colorado from Michigan,” Ellie Woodward of Bailey, age 16.
“Bull riding gear,” said Jad Foglesonger of Jefferson, age 14.
“A horse blanket for my horse,” said Cali Fogelsonger of Jefferson, age 11.
“The main gift I have been asking for is a record player with records,” said Lily Johns of Fairplay, age 13.
“I really want an iPad for Christmas,” said Annie Johns of Fairplay, age 12.
“I want an obsidian for Christmas or a salt rock,” said Keira Metcaf of Fairplay, age 13.
“I really want Oculus Go 2,” said Kenny Metcaf of Fairplay, age 12.
“The gift I would most like is some new stuffed animals,” said Autumn Zuber of Fairplay, age 9.
“I really want a drone,” said Andrew Zuber of Fairplay, age 12.
“Horse tack, new boots and jeans,” said Savannah Scheruder of Bailey, age 14.
“Clothes, specifically overalls to help my dad in the shop,” said Addison Scheruder of Bailey, age 13.
“Hiking/Hunting backpack, survival kit for camping, and a hoverboard,” said Braxton Scheruder of Bailey, age 9.
“Lego dinosaurs, nerf guns, and for my family to stay healthy,” said Maveryck Scheruder of Bailey, age 5.
Let the shopping begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.