Park County residents have proven time and time again to be extremely generous; coordinating and donating at fundraisers, contributing money to organizations and families, volunteering hours and even providing food, blankets and a warm place to stay to those stranded in snowstorms.
The end of the year is often a time to reflect on additional charitable gifts. The county has a plethora of organizations that have non-profit legal designations.
A comprehensive list of nonprofit organizations in the county can be found at the Colorado Secretary of State website. To find the list, go to the website, www.sos.state.co.us. Once on the page, click on the charities and fundraisers tab found under Programs and Services. Click on search and select the drop down box for Park County. The list will include all the nonprofit organizations in the county, including their legal standing.
Nonprofit organizations provide a variety of services in the county, helping individuals, families, animals, and supporting environmental causes.
In addition, most faith-based organizations are nonprofit organizations and many support help for community members through food banks, pantries, wood, and other assistance for those in need.
Also, fire districts often have special nonprofits, such as auxiliaries which help firefighters and various fire fighting activities.
Several schools have foundations as well as scholarship funds. The Park County Sheriff’s office also has a scholarship, as well as several organizations including the Hartsel Community Library and the Town of Fairplay to name a few.
Specific tax deduction information should be available from a tax professional. If looking to verify legal nonprofit status, check with the organization or the Colorado Secretary of State.
“Americans donate around seven times as much as continental Europeans to charitable causes per capita, Karl Zinsmeister, author of the Almanac of American Philanthropy, wrote. “Only 14 percent of American donations come from foundation grants, and another five percent from corporations.”
“It’s easy, amid press stories about the projects of large foundations or corporations, to forget that the vast bulk of American philanthropy is carried out by individuals,” per the Philanthropy Roundtable organization website. “Between individual donations and bequests in wills, personal gifts come to over four times as much, every year, as what behemoths like the Gates, Ford, Walton, etc. foundations plus corporations give away.”
