The business of crafting, introducing and promoting bills for consideration at the state legislative level is not for the faint of heart. The hyper-political process is generally fraught with surprises, pitfalls and disappointments for those who dare play the game. 

But those stark realities have not deterred Park County Commissioner Amy Mitchell from relentlessly pursuing measures she believes are vital to the health and well-being of Park County and its residents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.