The business of crafting, introducing and promoting bills for consideration at the state legislative level is not for the faint of heart. The hyper-political process is generally fraught with surprises, pitfalls and disappointments for those who dare play the game.
But those stark realities have not deterred Park County Commissioner Amy Mitchell from relentlessly pursuing measures she believes are vital to the health and well-being of Park County and its residents.
The following list represents just a few of the legislative efforts Mitchell has been heavily involved with since her election to the Board of County Commissioners in 2020.
1. Congressional Directed Spending request by Park County for road reconstruction to provide safe access to Colorado’s two State Parks located in Park County.
Mitchell worked closely with U.S. Senator Mark Baisley, who presented a letter of support for the project which specifically requested “... an estimated $13 million for new construction hot pavement of county roads 90, 92, 23 and 59. And for the Community Project Funding (est. from Congresswoman Petersen), for est. $2.4 million for new construction chip seal for CR’s 90 and 92.”
2. SB23-059 to receive part of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass overage funding after Division of Natural Resources received the $36 million they needed to be put in a grant fund for roads leading to state parks.
Mitchell also began working with Senator Baisley last summer on SB23-059. The bill was turned into a study rather than a grant by orders of the Governor, but Mitchell is confident that the study will be more than adequate to demonstrate a need for funding assistance maintaining roads leading to 11 Mile and Spinney Mountain Reservoir State Parks.
Senator Baisley’s letter seemingly makes a strong case for state assistance by stating: “The county has been overwhelmed with traffic volume on the 46 miles of county roads that provide access to the two State Parks. Traffic volumes on these roads consist of passenger vehicles while a large portion of the vehicles are pulling boats and camper trailers. They’ve seen typical traffic increase from 17% to 25% during holiday weekends. The attendance volume for the last four years (2019 to 2022) to Eleven Mile and Spinney Mountain State Parks, not including the Dream Stream State Wildlife Area, was 1,809,600. Again, in contrast, Park County has a population of only 18,800. With annual visitation numbers averaging 374,185 and an annual high of 568,014 in 2021, Park County is losing the fight to provide safe access to the State Parks and outdoor recreation areas.”
The good news regarding SB23-059 is that the bill allows Park County to levy through the State Park a $2.00 fee onto day passes for the maintenance of county roads leading to State Parks beginning in 2025.
3. SB23-103: As was reported in the March 17 edition of The Flume, SB23-103 was a bill sponsored by Senator Baisley which would have amended Colorado Recreational Use Statute to protect landowners who allow public access to visitors who might sue the landowners if they are injured from inherent risks on their land.
Mitchell has been, and continues to be, a passionate advocate for land owners in the locally-pertinent matter of Senate Bill 23-103.
The bill was killed by the Colorado Senate Judicial Committee in March despite being backed by an eclectic mix of 25 organizations including outdoor recreation groups, water districts, conservation advocates and multiple municipalities and Park County commissioners.
“We won’t be giving up on this one,” Mitchell said. “We will be back with even a broader coalition of support next time.”
