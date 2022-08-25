The Platte Canyon School District Board of Education held a special meeting Monday evening to discuss the renewal of the Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area Property Use Agreement. Board members Sheri Bezzant, Amy Carman, Garrison Genschorck, Frank VanDeHey and Missy Winefeldt were present. David Poniatowski and John Gerritsen represented BOERA.
After the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the agenda, the meeting began with a brief history of BOERA.
BOERA, a non-profit organization, was formed to use the PCSD property at 599 Rosalie Rd. in Bailey for the benefit of all students. BOERA raises money that goes back to the school district after paying insurance, trash collection, maintenance and CPA services. The money goes back to the school in the form of student scholarships, teacher grants and sponsorship of student groups such as the Yacht Club. Gerritsen explained, “We are a super booster club for the school district.”
The property is used by dog walkers and hikers throughout the day. Disc golf is a huge draw to the property. Several events occur on the property throughout the year, including the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. There is a grazing lease for the property that closes the property for a short time. BOERA strives to “help build community,” added Poniatowski.
Former PCSD board member Ellen Stoddard-Keyes was instrumental in founding BOERA and served as the board’s liaison to the BOERA board. Former PCSD board members Phil Eisle and Katie Davis served as liaisons to the BOERA board. As COVID shut down meetings, a gap developed in communication between the two boards with no assigned liaison.
Other issues were discussed that were concerns regarding the contract not being followed. Genschorck requested the BOERA financial records for the last year. VanDeHey stated, “We all need to do a better job with communication.”
Superintendent Mike Schmidt presented a draft of the new Property Use Agreement that both sides reviewed and discussed. Approval will be moved to an action item at the regular meeting on Sept. 12.
