BOULDER, CO – Governor Jared Polis signed four bills into law that will protect homeowners’ access to insurance plans, address underinsurance issues that leave property owners without the coverage they need, lower the cost of rebuilding, and ensure tenants aren’t forced to return to unsafe rental properties.   

HB23-1174, sponsored by Representatives Kyle Brown and Judy Amabile and Senators Dylan Roberts and Mark Baisley, addresses homeowner underinsurance for damaged homes or structures. It requires home insurance companies to offer a variety of options to cover the costs of repair or replacement for a damaged or destroyed structure. 

