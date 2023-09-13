The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 29-year-old woman, who was last seen on Front Street in Fairplay around 7 p.m. last Saturday, Sept. 10.
The woman, Cheyanne Gayle Arviso, was reported to be wearing a brown jacket, a green fleece jacket and black leggings with the word “Peloton" on them. She is described by the alert as an Indigenous woman with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing about 131 pounds. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.
The alert was issued at 1:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Any information about her whereabouts should be reported to 911 or the Park County Sheriff's Office at 719-836-4121 and select option 5.
