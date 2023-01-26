A license agreement with CORE Electric, a contract with the Teller County Conservation District and three rezoning issues awaited the Board of County Commissioners at their regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 23 in Fairplay.
The revocable license agreement with CORE Electric was approved by all three commissioners: Amy Mitchell, Dick Elsner and Dave Wissel.
CORE Electric requested the grant of a revocable license across tax parcel 36873 to serve the lot immediately to the east, tax parcel 41332. The construction plan was attached for the commissioners to review.
According to CORE staff, the agreement would save the owner of parcel 41332 roughly $15,000 relative to placing the line within the C.R. 22 right-of-way. CORE staff also stated that, due to the acute angle of the intersection of C.R. 5 and C.R. 22, placing the line in the right-of-way would require the placement of anchors and guide wires closer to the road than is desirable for safety purposes.
The effect on possible future development of 36873 will be minimal, according to CORE Electric staff.
The contract with Teller County, more specifically the Teller Park Conservation District, was actually nothing more than an annual agreement between Park and Teller counties outlining specific duties of each with regards to the management [spraying] of invasive wild weeds in both counties. The proposed contract was approved unanimously by the commissioners.
The first of the three rezoning requests submitted to the commissioners pertained to a property addressed as 7750 C.R. 22, Fairplay. The applicants, Steven and Victoria Linemeyer, requested to rezone from agricultural to residential.
The Planning Commission reviewed the application at its Dec. 14, 2022, meeting and recommended to the commissioners approval of the application with no conditions. The commissioners promptly did just that, and the matter was supported by a unanimous vote.
The next rezoning issue pertained to property at 828 Gitche Goone Lane in Como, where applicant Homer Gonzalez requested to rezone the lot from conservation/recreation to residential. That request was granted with no conditions, again by a unanimous vote.
The final rezoning issue pertained to the Riverbend Eatery at 60006 Highway 285 in Bailey. The applicant, Michael Abbondanza, requested to rezone the property from commercial to mixed use. The request was approved by a unanimous vote, but there were a pair of conditions attached to the approval.
First, the portion of the property facing U.S. Highway 285 will be closed off to parking, and parking access will be confined to County Road 64.
Secondly, CDOT reserved the right to oversee sediment work and drainage runoff due to any future construction.
