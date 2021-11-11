Since 2014, International Conferences on Men’s Issues (ICMIs) have been the flagship events of the global men’s rights movement. They cover issues affecting men and boys directly, and women and girls indirectly.
Following the success of ICMI20, the organizers of the event decided that another major online ICMI would be held in 2021. Due to the fact this conference is being held around the world in many different time zones, in Colorado it will begin Mon. Dec. 13 at 3:00 AM and run through midday, Sun. Dec. 19, 2021. However, videos will be retained on the website for a period of 6 months. The order and agenda for the conference will be available on the website where tickets are purchased.
Mike Buchanan, one of the organizers and speaker, is founder of the political party in England, Justice for Men and Boys (and the Women Who Love Them) (J4MB). J4MB was founded on Feb. 6, 2013 and registered with the Britain Electoral Commission on Feb. 21, 2013.
“Legislation is routinely drafted to advantage women and disadvantage men, while boys are being relentlessly disadvantaged by an ever more feminized education system,” Buchanan said.
The event will be highly interactive. As well as pre-recorded presentations and interview videos (around 72 of them) there will be live Q&A sessions, and much more. There will also be ample opportunities for networking with speakers and other attendees, and attendees will be able to set up their own meeting rooms and more.
“We have invested in the market-leading virtual event software to optimize the attendee experience,” said Buchanan.
Conference-related costs need to be covered and tickets will cost £20.00 (or $27-28 US Dollars), and will go on sale on Saturday, November 13, a month before the start of the event. You’ll be able to order your ticket at https://icmi2021.icmi.info/tickets-2/.
This conference is being produced in England, but is available world wide since the topics being discussed are prevalent in every country and the 72 speakers are from several countries with various backgrounds and 17 are women, including Keynote Speaker, Professor Janice Flamengo, writer and creator of the Flamengo File on YouTube.
The hugely successful sixth International Conference on Men’s Issues (ICMI20) presented 120 videos, many of them interviews by the organizers, were posted over the course of five days – on the hour, every hour.
“The technical quality standards of the videos were generally higher than we were expecting, given that the vast majority of the speakers were not professional video makers, some had never made a video in their lives. It surely goes without saying that the quality of the content of the videos was high, and we had very positive feedback”, explained Buchanan.
