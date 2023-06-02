Can burros read? According to the Far View Horse Rescue, Ivy the burro can not only read but also encourage children to read.
Ivy and friend Xaria, a pony who is also a fan of reading, visited Edith Teter Elementary School May 22. With a little help from the horse rescue volunteers, Ivy and Xaria taught the school children about the horse rescue and read one of Ivy’s favorite books together. The children also got to meet and brush the four-legged visitors.
The children also learned about the horse summer rescue programs available.
“We have about 20-25 students from ETE attending the program, but we are encouraging even more this summer,” Laura Horvath, vice chair and board member, said.
“The program dates are July 10, 17, 24 from 1-3 p.m. at the Rescue. The program is grant funded by BGV Gives and the Summit Foundation.”
Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Laura Horvath, 970-333-7353.
Another program offered this summer is Summer Camp which teaches June 19 - June 22. Campers will learn safety, grooming, handling and riding basics.
The Far View Horse Rescue is a charitable organization 501(c)(3) serving the Guffey, Hartsel, Fairplay and Breckenridge area.
The main ranch is located on 60 acres near Fairplay and has individual rehabilitation pens, as well as cross-fenced pastures with shelters and a stream.
“Some horses are located at the Breckenridge Equestrian Center during the summer months, and a new sanctuary addition is now located in Guffey,” per the Far View Horse Rescue website. “FVHRR is able to accomplish their goals with many youth and adult volunteers. Training programs allow the opportunity for volunteers to learn more about caring for horses, the responsibility it takes and opportunities to create bonding relationships with these incredible horses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.