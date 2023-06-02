Burros

Burro Ivy and pony Xaria eat a good breakfast preporaratory to encouraging kids to read. 

 (Photo by Lori Bennett/The Flume)

Can burros read? According to the Far View Horse Rescue, Ivy the burro can not only read but also encourage children to read.

Ivy and friend Xaria, a pony who is also a fan of reading, visited Edith Teter Elementary School May 22. With a little help from the horse rescue volunteers, Ivy and Xaria taught the school children about the horse rescue and read one of Ivy’s favorite books together. The children also got to meet and brush the four-legged visitors.

