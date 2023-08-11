Lake George Fire Protection District’s (LGFPD) online auction is now live, and bidding will end August 21 at 8:00 p.m. Go to http://www.32auctions.com/LGF2023 and follow the instructions to start bidding.
There are many items available for bid: household items, gift certificates, hand-made quilt, hand-made wooden benches and much, much more.
Each year Lake George Fire uses the monies raised from the fundraiser for specific needs. This year they are raising money for water/ice rescue equipment and a UTV for backcountry rescue and wildland fires.
“LGFPD relies on our annual fundraiser to purchase items that are not within our limited budget to better serve our community and surrounding areas. All monies raised from the fundraiser will be used for this purchase,” explained Chief Susan Bernstetter.
LGFPD has been a special district for 45 years as a volunteer fire and EMS response organization. LGFPD has a chief and administrative assistant, both paid, and averages 20 volunteers on their roster. LGFPD has four stations housing 13 engines, squads, rescue and utility vehicles and an additional squad and command vehicle that are at residences to cover the 250-square-mile district. Due to the size of the district, each of these locations needs equipment to handle any type of call. Federal and state lands cover 87% of the district, which does not receive any funding. The district relies on tax revenues from the remaining 13%, donations and grants.
While most of the Lake George Fire Protection District is Federal land, LGFPD units respond to all calls in the district regardless of location. The US Forest Service does not provide medical or rescue services on their lands. LGFPD generally has no cost recovery for those services, as it is a non-transport agency.
LGFPD relies on Ute Pass Regional Health Services’ ambulance and Flight for Life Aeromedical for transport and Advanced Life Support patient care. At times, ambulances are 45 minutes out.
The online auction coincides with their Annual Spaghetti Dinner, Aug. 19 at Station One of Lake George Fire Protection District, located at 8951 Park County Road 90 on the corner of U.S. Highway 24.
The online auction closes August 21 at 8:00 p.m. Winning bidders can pick up and pay for items at Station One Lake George. They accept cash, check or credit card. For items needing to be shipped, call 719-748-3022 for payment options and discuss shipping arrangements.
