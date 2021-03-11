The Park County Extension Office is offering an intergenerational pen pal program, Grand Pen Pals, to match local older adults (ages 55 and older) with local 4-H members (ages 5-18). The Grand Pen Pal program will connect interested older adults with youth through a letter-writing exchange, where individuals can share about their personal interests, life stories, and factors that they enjoy about the Park County community. It is the goal of the program to nurture a sense of community, individual connection, and intergenerational exchange.
There was a Welcome & Kick-Off Party on Thursday, March 4. At this session, individuals learned about the program, the matching process, and ways that we will protect participants’ safety and privacy. If you are interested in participating but were unable to attend, we will be able to send program information to you. To register for that information to be sent to you, please contact Hillary at the CSU-Park County Extension Office, 719-836-4296.
If you are interested in participating in the Grand Pen Pal program or would like more information, please contact Barbie at the Park County Extension Office, 719-836-4296.
