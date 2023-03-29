Alan Lee Phillips, convicted of murdering two Park County women,was found dead at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Center on March 24.

Annette Schnee, 21 years old, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29 years old, disappeared on Jan. 6, 1982.  Both bodies were found in the snow in separate locations. The women did not know each other.

