Alan Lee Phillips, convicted of murdering two Park County women,was found dead at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Center on March 24.
Annette Schnee, 21 years old, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29 years old, disappeared on Jan. 6, 1982. Both bodies were found in the snow in separate locations. The women did not know each other.
The case went cold until Jan. 9, 2021, when United Data Connect, a Denver-based forensic genealogy service, identified Phillips and his brother as two possible matches to the murders. After gathering more DNA evidence, Phillips’ DNA matched DNA blood evidence taken from Oberholtz’s glove. He was arrested in 2021 in Dumont.
A Park County jury found Phillips guilty on eight counts, including first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder involving kidnapping and robbery on Sept. 15, 2022. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences four months ago.
Phillips was incarcerated in the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway, Colo. The state facility houses 1007 male inmates in minimum, medium and maximum security levels.
Foul play is not suspected in the death of 73-year-old Phillips. “The results of an autopsy are pending,” said Crowley County Coroner Gary Gibson.
