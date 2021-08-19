Roo Smith, a Boulder based commercial and documentary filmmaker and photographer, followed the Platte Canyon Yacht Club on their adventure this year from planning stages to building to finishing the SEVENTY48 Race in June to make a documentary.
Smith, whose hometown is Orcas Island, Wash., has travelled the world pursuing his filmmaker career.
According to his website, Smith has filmed at 14,000’ in the Rocky Mountain West, Peru, Ecuador and Costa Rica. It is remarkable that this award-winning professional made a documentary about Platte Canyon’s very own Yacht Club.
A trailer for the documentary is available for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/.
