The June Board of Education Meeting for Platte Canyon School District RE-1 was held on Monday in the District Complex Boardroom. Board members Joe Burgett, Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt and Frank VanDeHey were present. Katie Spodyak was absent.
After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the agenda was approved. There were no public comments on the agenda items.
Presentations
The Board recognized two retirements with gifts of rosewood boxes. Joyce Spangler is retiring from the district after 25 years of service in many positions, including cafeteria, technology director and administrative assistant. Paul Fuller is retiring from the district after serving for 20 years. Fuller first worked as a custodian, then moved to the technology department and ended his career as the technology director.
Information/Discussion
Ashley Stephen presented the Board the Edge Investment Portfolio Risks and Rewards from the Colorado Trust. This program was presented as a “liquidity investment option that seeks to generate a higher yield through exposure to longer-duration, strategic investments at fixed points along the yield curve.”
The end of the English Language Arts adoption process is concluding this month with the presentation and selection for board approval. Kay Genschorck gave the update on the curriculum to the board. Genschorck explained, “The top two curriculum choices have been on display in the district office.”
The top curriculum choice is McGraw Hill Curriculum Wonders. Genschorck stated she has taken a training class specifically for Language Arts Curriculums. She feels confident that Wonders is the best Language Arts Curriculum for the district.
The pros are as follows:
Students can record themselves for fluency.
Text makes real-world connections.
Uses authentic literature and can still incorporate novels.
Offers a teacher planning feature.
Many online resources are available.
Automatically assigns lessons to students.
Offers an online teacher website.
Curriculum is engaging, authentic and focused.
Vocabulary teaches strategies, not just words.
The cost of the program is $44,196.20. The third grade portion of $11,384.11 is funded entirely by the Early Literacy Grant awarded to Deer Creek Elementary. The fourth and fifth grade portions of the curriculum are $32,812.09.
Superintendent Mike Schmidt reported to the Board the discontinued pilot courses for the 2021-2022 school year. These pilot courses were discontinued as the same goals could be accomplished in existing courses or through an independent study. In the case of Advanced Placement Computer Science, there was no student interest.
The Academies Studies will need to be retooled. “COVID has impacted this program,” explained Schmidt. “Facilities plans will also have an impact on this program.”
The Board heard the first reading to change of Board of Education Policy 401, Article 1, regarding entrance age. The current policy reads, “Pre-kindergarten students must be three-years (3) of age by September 30 to enroll in the Early Childhood Education program except as otherwise enrolled pursuant to applicable law.” The proposed change is to take out Sept. 30 to allow enrollment of younger students after Sept. 30, on their third birthday.
Superintendent’s Report
Schmidt reviewed the Platte Canyon School District Operating Procedures, revised on June 8, 2021. The plan will be available on the district website. Schmidt stated, “We are assuming moving in a positive direction related to COVID.” The district still has COVID tests available. There has been no documentation that anyone got COVID at school. Most operations in the fall will be back to normal depending on federal or state mandates.
Operating procedures for the year will have lunches once again being served cafeteria style. The district will continue to provide lunches at no costs to students through a federal program for 2021-2022.
Visitors will be welcomed back into the buildings. If anyone prefers to wear a mask in a district building, they will be allowed to do so. Foreign exchange students will be permitted, although there are no current applicants.
Field trips will resume as well as athletics and extra-curricular activities.
Schmidt stated that some COVID procedures known to be effective will be kept in place. Hand hygiene and disinfection will continue. Ventilation will continue to increase. Staff, students and visitors are encouraged to stay home if sick.
District administration, local state police officers, Park County first responders, dispatch and sheriff’s office deputies completed a Table Top School Safe exercise that focused on chain of command and communication in an emergency.
The COVID funded summer program is going well in the district with more participation at Deer Creek Preschool and Deer Creek Elementary. There is currently one student of PCHS participating, working hard to earn a needed credit.
Sports are ongoing into the summer. Seventeen PC track students qualified for state. Baseball did a great job for a young team, finishing with a record of 5 and 10.
The district has begun a master planning process to create a detailed plan for the facilities. The plan includes working with the Colorado Department of Education BEST grant liaison.
The district will have a booth at Bailey Day on June 19 for community outreach.
Schmidt is wrapping up administrative evaluations and revising school handbooks.
There are currently employment opportunities for the 2021-2022 school year for PCHS counseling, DC custodian and bus drivers.
Action Items
Recommended action: Fiscal Year 2022 Proposed Budget be adopted as presented was approved.
Recommended action: The amounts shown in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget be appropriated to each fund that is specified in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget for the ensuing fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022 approved.
Recommended action: The Board approve the Resolution per C.R.S. 22-44-105 authorizing the use of a portion of the Fiscal Year 2022 beginning balances approved after discussion.
Recommended action: The Board approve the Wonders (McGraw Hill) Curriculum for third, fourth and fifth grades in the amount of $44,196.20. This was approved.
Recommended action: The Board approve the District’s participation in the November 2021 Park County Clerk and Recorder Coordinated Election for the Board of Directors biennial election; and appoint Ryan Korthuis as the designated election official for Platte Canyon School District RE-1 approved.
Recommended action: The Board approve $200,000.00 to be invested into the Edge Investment Portfolio; approved after discussion.
Recommended action: The Board approve the purchase of two activity buses from McCandless Truck Center, LLC for a total of $119,266,00. Approved after discussion that this was being purchased with COVID funding.
Consent Agenda
The consent agenda, including May meeting minutes, two PCHS pilot courses of Graphic Design and Environmental Studies, Continuation of Administrator Contracts and May check registers, was approved.
The Personnel Report approving Charles Trey Grover as FMS PE teacher, John Raff as PCHS English teacher, Thad Corrigan as PCSD technology director, Dave Stacy as PCSD bus driver and Abby Theobald as PCHS post grad advisor/FMS/PCHS in-school suspension monitor,was included.
Acceptance of the follow donations was also included in the Consent Agenda:
$1,500 work of art supplies to the PCHS Art Department from Angela Hayes.
$1,000 for a new drinking fountain from the Advance Colorado Fund/Bailey Hundo.
$500 for the PCSD Art Department from the Advance Colorado Fun/Bailey Hundo.
$1018.38 in food to the PCHS Positive Behavior Intervention Support Program from Mark and Anne Hirshfeld.
Board Member’s Reports and Communications
Joe Burgett expressed his concerns with S.B. 21-293 and impact on mill levys and overall funding.
There will not be a July Board of Education meeting.
