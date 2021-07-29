Guffey Community Charter School will be hosting registration for all new and returning students Aug. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Kindergarteners and 8th-graders are welcome.
The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 23 beginning at 8 a.m. New students will need the following for registration: The child’s birth certificate, an up to date record of immunizations, addresses and phone numbers of the child’s doctor and dentist as well as emergency contact info.
Back to school supplies are communal, so families are asked to plan on contributing $30 for each child to help cover these costs. Bus information will be available at registration.
For those who would like to donate supplies, this year the school particularly needs dry erase markers - all sizes and colors, small dry erase boards, highlighters, quart and gallon ziplock bags, packing tape, masking tape, duck tape, Kleenex, Post it notes and healthy snacks.
School lunch is available for all students and is $3 for students and $4 for adults. Students may pack or purchase lunch.
Payments for school lunches, school supplies or any other fees may be made in cash, check or by credit card.
Contact the school with any questions: 719-689-2093 or mwalker@guffeyschool.org
We will only be offering in-person school and online options will not be available.
