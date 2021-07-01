Platte Canyon Huskies and South Park Burros competed in the 2A state track meet Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 24-26.
The Huskies had eight boys and eight girls qualify for state. The Burros had one boy and one girl.
Girls
PCHS junior Hannah Grover was first in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 5 inches. Freshman Hannah Search was fifth at 8-5.
In the 100 meters, Jordan Burnett of South Park was second with a time of 12.62 seconds. Platte Canyon’s Emma Dikken was fifth with at 13.05.
Burnett won the 200 and 400 meters. Her time in the 200 meters was 25.29 and in the 400 meters 56.91.
Dikken was third in the 200 and 400. Her time in the 200 was 26.28, and she set a school record, previously set by Alison Judge in 1996. Dikken’s time in the 400 meters was 59.70 and set a personal best.
The girls’ 4x100 relay team of Dani Clemenson, Ily Hardey, Dikken and Hannah Search was sixth with a time of 53.15.
The Platte Canyon girls finished fifth with 37 points.
South Park girls were 13th with 28 points.
Boys
The Platte Canyon boys’ 4x100 relay team of Greg Oramas, Isiaha Dixon, Jake Romero and Lukas Wige Griffith finished fifth with a time of 45.73. The boys were 32nd with 5 points.
“I’m very proud of our athletes, not just at the state meet but the whole weird year,” Platte Canyon coach Lance Gunkel said. “They consistently worked for and achieved new personal records every week. The team took 16 athletes to the state meet and nine of them took home medals.
“What they accomplished at the state meet was impressive. Hannah Grover won a state championship in the pole vault, showing her competitive spirit lasting through a weather delay and five jump-offs. The boys’ 4x800 relay (Tucker Sussenbach, Tate Heineman, David Seaver and Jace Valentine) took seven seconds off their best time. The boys’ 4x100 relay (Lukas Wige Griffith, Isiaha Dixon, Greg Oramas and Jake Romero) put everything together and took one second off their best time and placed fifth, when coming into the meet they were ranked 12th.
“The girls’ 4x100 relay (Dani Clemenson, Search, Ily Hardey and Dikken) took a half second off their best time. Freshman Hannah Search ran in the 4x100 relay that placed fifth, and she also placed fifth in the pole vault. Georgia Schmidt showed a lot of mental toughness running the 4x200 relay (Clemenson, Hardey, Schmidt and Search) with an injured leg.
“Emma Dikken had an exhausting weekend with eight races in three days and took home four medals in the 100, 200, 400 and the 4x100 relay. She was ranked seventh in the 100 and raced her way to fifth place. In the 400 she took 0.4 second off her best time, placing third. She anchored the 4x100 relay which took sixth, and in the 200 she placed third while setting a personal record and broke a 26-year-old school record in the process.
“As you can see, how can I not be proud of what our athletes accomplished?”
Dikken also spoke about her season.
“I feel I did not do as well as I hoped, but now I am going to use it as a lesson and move on,” Dikken said. “I’ll be running against a few of the same girls in college, and now I have a glimpse of my competition and who I’ve got to work to beat. I’m still proud of myself for having a couple of places at state and setting a school record.”
