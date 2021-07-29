Most are in agreement that the Park County Sheriff’s Office is not sufficiently staffed to meet demands associated with a growing population, greater volumes of traffic and traffic occurrences, and escalating crime rates.
Those realities have been reflected in internal studies conducted by the PCSO, as well as an independent study recently performed at the request of the Park County Board of County Commissioners.
That is why, as a means of addressing these issues, the PCSO requested that the BOCC approve a one-cent sales tax proposal for voters to consider in November, which the BOCC approved.
According to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, if approved, the one percent sales tax would generate about $2.2 million in revenue for the PCSO.
Currently, resources allow for four deputies per shift who are tasked with patrolling 2,300 square miles of vast Park County territory. That adds up to lengthier response times and causes deputies to spend large portions of their shifts en route to calls that could occur in any part of a county roughly the size of the state of Delaware.
Furthermore, as McGraw is quick to point out, Park County consistently ranks among the lowest paid salaries for deputies when compared to similarly classified counties throughout the state.
Park County was recently reclassified by state statute as a subcategory III-A, categorically equivalent to Alamosa, Chaffe, Clear Creek, Gunnison, Moffat, Montrose, Rio Blanco, San Miguel and Teller counties. Of those counties, annual patrol salaries in Park County are by far the lowest at $43,000.
In most cases, patrol salaries in comparable counties are significantly higher than those found in Park County: Alamosa, $54,000; Clear Creek, $70,595; Montrose, $54,000; Rio Blanco, $53,144; San Miguel, $57,122; and Teller, $49,464.
“It makes it very challenging to find and retain experienced deputies when our salary scale is lower than surrounding counties and comparable counties throughout the state,” McGraw said. “The cost of living in Park County is such that many of our deputies are forced to live outside of the county and commute in for work. So we not only need more bodies to cover a huge county, we also need to offer more competitive salaries to retain the people we hire. This proposed sales tax would allow for us to address of these issues.”
While voters in Park County have rejected most proposed tax increases in recent years, McGraw says he is optimistic about the one his office is proposing this fall.
“I believe voters will approve a one-penny sales tax, or a one percent tax, that will be shouldered in large part by visitors who reside outside the county,” McGraw said. “I think people recognize the need for more deputies, and I also think we have earned the trust of the voters over the last couple of years so that should also be beneficial when they go to the polls to vote on this proposal.”
