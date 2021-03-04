Although not among the first Currant Creek homesteaders, William D. Crampton is distinguished as being one of two people known to be murdered along the creek.
Crampton and his brother Don Carlos came to the Currant Creek area in the 1890s and both homesteaded in Fremont County, William up Mill Gulch, and Don C. on the creek. William also had a homesteaded ranch just below Captain William Bainbridge White’s place, outside of Guffey.
Gold had been found in Cripple Creek in 1890, and Scott Philas found a little gold on Spring Creek in the Freshwater Gulch south of Guffey in 1892, so the rush to the area was on. The Crampton brothers were interested in mining and had several mines in the Freshwater Mining District. Guffey was first called Freshwater.
George N. Wright, also known as James C. Weeks and Charles T. Case, was born and raised in Michigan. Wright was one of the most daring criminals in the west, according to a December 1901 Denver Times article. Wright was a schemer and promoter. Murder, arson, cattle rustling, forgery and embezzlement were among his many crimes.
Wright was a graduate of the law department of the University of Ann Arbor. He traveled to Utah in the early 1890s. Wright, or Weeks as he was known then, practiced law and finally bought a ranch, raising cattle and doing a little cattle rustling on the side.
In February 1895, three boys were found murdered near Pelican Point, Utah, their bodies stuffed through a hole in the ice of an adjoining lake. The team of horses the boys had been driving was found on Weeks’ ranch. Their cabin had been ransacked, and some of the items were buried and later found.
The boys’ stepfather, a Mr. Hayes, was arrested, tried and sentenced to the penitentiary for the crime. The stepfather was later pardoned for the crime when it was deemed Weeks, not Hayes, was the murderer. Weeks’ divorced wife testified against him at the parole hearing, saying she hadn’t said anything sooner for fear of her husband.
It seems the boys knew of Weeks rustling cattle, and Weeks wanted some cattle the boys were taking care of.
Weeks fled Utah and came to Colorado, first to Rangeley and then Cripple Creek, a wild, rough mining camp. Weeks was then known as George N. Wright.
Wright started developing a railroad scheme. Wright was the head of a project to build a railroad from Denver to Freshwater and to Cripple Creek.
After the Denver Daily Press had exposed his fake Cripple Park (Creek) railroad scheme, Wright was called “Prince of Cripple Creek.” Wright fled Cripple Creek and headed to Freshwater, another bustling, rough mining camp.
Passing himself off as a wealthy man, he invested outside monies, opening prospects, filing claims, building mills and constructing buildings in Freshwater. Wright became a prominent founding town father and soon became known as the “King of Freshwater.” In his Freshwater dealings, Wright became business partners with William and Don Carlos Crampton.
Jan. 18, 1896, William Crampton was reported missing and a search went out for him. Two days later, the 20th, Crampton’s body with two shots to the head, and his dog’s body, with one gunshot, was found in a manure pile on his ranch.
A coroner’s inquest was held and Wright testified that he was probably the last person to see Crampton alive. He stated he had gone to the ranch the morning of the murder and let some horses out to pasture. Wright stated that he saw Crampton, but did not speak with him. As it turned out, Wright was the most active person trying to solve the murder.
Wright was the foreman of the coroner’s inquest jury and without hesitation or tremor read the verdict, “murder by unknown persons.” There were some who suspected Wright of committing the murder, but no one wanted to give evidence and none could be found against such a prominent citizen.
Soon thereafter, Wright, president of the Union Co-Operative Mining Company, raised the stock of the company from 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, took the profit for himself and fled for Chicago.
It wasn’t until a year and a half later when Don Carlos, who had been investigating his brother’s murder, demanded the arrest of Wright and three other men as accessories.
Sheriff Wilson and Deputy Smart were working the case and in late August 1897 put out a warrant for the arrest of John G. Sipchen. In September, they arrested John Sipchen, James Day and P. Moynahan in connection with the crime. Word was also telegraphed to the Chicago police to arrest Wright, as he had been traced there.
In the meantime, Wright had contacted attorney William J. Candlish of Chicago to defend him against the Crampton murder charge and urged Candlish to go west to collect evidence. Wright and Candlish had lived at the same Chicago hotel in July 1897.
Wright deeded to Candlish a bank building, a residence, two office buildings and numerous vacant lots in Cripple Creek and Guffey. He also transferred all his stock in various mining enterprises there to Candlish.
Wright left Candlish’s office saying he would return in an hour with $200 for Candlish’s traveling expenses. Wright never returned to Candlish’s because the Chicago police were about to arrest him and he fled Chicago.
Sheriff George A. Storrs of Provo, Utah, working on tracking Wright for the murders of the three boys, happened to be in Cripple Creek and heard about the murder and the arrest warrant for Wright. He immediately went to Guffey, only to find that Wright had escaped the Chicago police.
No evidence could be found to convict the three men charged with knowledge of the Crampton murder and they were released. The local witnesses in the Sipchen case were Gus Cohen, William White, C.B. Dell, Mrs. B.R. Dell, Al Dell, A. Harvey, D.E. Goodnight, J.T. Whistler, John Bender and Henry Hammond.
Candlish did go west and he examined the properties in Cripple Creek and Guffey which Wright had deeded to him. He remained there and became president of the Hub Hill Mining Company and the Fines Mining Company and was made counsel for the Union Co-Operative Mining Company. Wright had been president of all three companies.
After leaving Chicago, Wright changed his name to Charles T. Case, and all trace of him was lost for a while. It was reported that he was in Indiana, which proved to be false, and may have visited his ex-wife in New York.
The governor of Utah offered a reward for Wright’s arrest and Sheriff Stores issued a circular charging Wright with the murders of the three boys, which was sent all over the world.
In April 1900, United States Marshal Andrews of Hilo, Hawaii recognized pictures of Wright from the circulars sent around as a man named Case who had been serving time for embezzlement in Honolulu.
Case was ready to leave Hawaii for Australia when Marshal Andrews arrested him for the murder of the three boys in Utah. When Case’s identity was established, he was sent back to Utah to stand trial for the boys’ murder.
Utah officers claimed to have overwhelming evidence to convict Case and it was not likely Colorado officers would get ahold of him. If Case was not convicted in Utah, he would be brought to Colorado and tried for the murder of Crampton. Thus ends the story of the “King of Freshwater.”
The heirs of William Crampton finished filing for William’s homestead in October 1900. Crampton’s heirs also sold William’s share of the Wildcat, Julia L., Alice Winn, Advance #1, Bluebird placers and Grey Monarch, Seven, Eagle Cliff and Shumway mining lodes located in the Freshwater Mining District to his brother Don Carlos, according to a Park County Bulletin article.
