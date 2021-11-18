Even though the October Guffey Community Charter School’s board of directors meeting was cancelled, the school open house and teacher presentations of their teaching materials for the year went on as planned, albeit over an hour earlier that scheduled. The presentations by the students went well, according to school Principal Martine Walker, and all the parents and two grandparents attended. Frank Ruvo, board president, said that he was always amazed at what goes on in this little school.
The November administrator monitoring reports mentioned a student who had gotten in trouble and been disciplined for it. The student felt that he should have gotten stronger discipline. There’s no telling about kids.
The school has a new volunteer. Zack Kapinski (formerly Corona) will be teaching physical education Wednesday mornings. Just a note, mention of volunteers goes in the administrator monitoring reports, and mention of paid staff goes in the consent agenda.
With the passage of ballot issue 4B by a slim margin of 66 votes, Walker said she has to contact the RE-2 superintendent to see what that means for the GCCS.
Rebecca Theobald brought a giant map of Colorado for a K – 5 grades map activity session. It was so big it filled the multi-purpose room.
For Halloween, the school had their annual trip to Colin Orchards in Canon City again, reported Walker. The trip also included the picnic lunch. The Halloween parade around Guffey, which included a haunted house, “trunk or treat,” pumpkin carving, caramel apple decorating and a coloring contest, was enjoyed by all.
Jenny Hartman’s middle school class is looking for work projects in town as part of learning a good work ethic, said Walker. They recently spent a half day at a local rancher’s doing ranch work. Afterwards the students reflect on their work ethic.
No Veteran’s Day program this year, but the students did make cards and wrote letters which were sent with care packages to veterans in the area. Some were also sent to Fremont County veterans. Some veterans came to the school from Cripple Creek, Canon City and Guffey to give a five minute presentation each to the students.
The first term of school is finished before Thanksgiving and the school will be closed for fall break Thanksgiving week.
Before winter break, Santa will again be giving out “Toys for Tots” toys to the students and family from the back of his truck.
The school will also be having their Santa’s Workshop and are looking for donations of items the students can “shop for” for Christmas gifts for their families.
The meeting adjourned at 5:48. Board members present were Laura Owens, Dean Wilson, Lawrence Epps, Chris Peterson and chair of the meeting, Ruvo.
