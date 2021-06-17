After a year’s hiatus, due to the pandemic restrictions, horse lovers converged on Lake George in big numbers as the Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana kicked off their 2021 season on Saturday, June 12. “We have a big turnout and a lot of new competitors,” said board member April Achord.
Excitement was in the air as competitors waited for their turns and then were cheered on by parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, grandparents and other competitors. The area around the arena, located in Lake George Community Park, 37371 U.S. Highway 24, was abuzz with activity. Competitors ranged in age from three to eighteen. One of the highlights was the event Lead and Assist, where the child rides while being led around the event by an adult. Justin Snare of Florissant was the leader for eight different competitors, including his three-year-old daughter, Adeline.
Lead and Assist is a great way to start and some, by the end of the season, are wanting to move up and do it on their own. Lead and Assist Class is offered for all youth, ages up to 18 years old. End of year high-point prizes could include a saddle, breast collars, saddle pads, buckles, ribbons, and many other exciting surprises. All Lead and Assist participants will receive a giant ribbon at the end of the season.
Other events, which include 75 & Back, Barrel Racing, Flag Race and Pole Bending are open to the age groups 10 and under, 11-14, and 15-18 (age of participant as of Jan. 1). Event fees are just $5 per event. At the end of the season, numerous awards are given out to celebrate their achievements.
The mission of Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana is to promote the development of horsemanship and enjoyment of horses in youth riders of all abilities, and to encourage participation in friendly competition and demonstrate true sportsmanship in equine events. It is a nonprofit youth organization dedicated to teaching self-esteem and self-worth, while providing a wholesome family environment.
The next competition is June 26; registration opens at 8 a.m. and the start time for events is 9 a.m. On July 3, after the competition ends, the public is invited to a free old-fashioned Fourth of July potluck barbecue and dance. Other event dates are July 17 and 31, Aug. 14 and 28, and on Sept. 11 is a Fun Day with the awards ceremony followed by a barbecue and dance. The potluck barbecues and dances are free and open to the public.
Sponsors are a major part of keeping the organization’s ability to reward these kids for their hard work and efforts. There are several ways to sponsor and sponsorships are encouraged and welcome. For more information on sponsorship, call April Achord at 719-838-1057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.