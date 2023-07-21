Park County Creative Alliance is pleased to announce a series of 10 developmental workshops focusing on assisting artists and creatives in their business.
Two free workshops were offered July 16 and 23. There will be three workshops in August. They will be August 6, 13 and 20. Morning workshops meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Afternoon workshops meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Seating is limited, so registration is requested.
All workshops are presented by professionals working in the arts. Courses will empower artists in their creative careers. Topics include Art Sales, Financial Management and Legal Issues for Artists.
“Thanks to the generous continued support of The Summit Foundation, we are able to offer these workshops. We hope everyone will join us at these interactive exciting seminars that also offer an opportunity to meet other creatives,” says Ann Lukacs, founder Park County Creative Alliance.
All workshops will be held at the Fairplay Community Center, 880 Bogue Street, Fairplay.
The Summit Foundation is a philanthropic organization based in Breckenridge, Colorado. They are known as the “Soul of the Summit.” For over 35 years, they have been the trusted partner in supporting the Summit County community and surrounding areas, including Park County.
Park County Creative Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was established in 2019 with the vision to “Unite Park County Through the Arts.” Their mission includes showcasing and promoting the diversity of creative artists of all mediums. In addition, they provide resources, networking activities and public events that enhance awareness of our regional creative assets. To register, visit https://parkcountycreativealliance.org
