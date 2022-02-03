Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and for many this may mean planning a gift, activity or finding a special chocolate to share.
People of all ages often enjoy sending and receiving Valentine’s Day cards.
If sending cards through the mail, the local U. S. Post Offices have a brand new “LOVE” stamp.
Valentine’s Day cards can be purchased at Family Dollar, Dollar General, Prather’s Market and several of the small boutiques on Main St. and Front. St. in Fairplay.
The Mountain Essentials store on Front St. has a gift set with a whipped massage butter, two lip balms and a soap, a mini gift set and several variations.
In Alma, the Al-Mart General store has cards and chocolate. The Al-Mart always has a supply of fresh food if cooking a meal at home as well as super warm and winter-friendly clothes for work or play.
Hartsel’s South Park Mercantile has Valentine’s Day cards and a few special items such as handmade soaps, pies, and jewelry for sale.
If looking for handcrafted jewelry made with local gems, check out the Bayou Salado Trading Post in Hartsel.
Guffey’s Freshwater Saloon will be hosting a special music event featuring The Grace Brothers on Feb. 12.
Many local restaurants will be offering special meals. Check with your favorite chefs.
For those on a budget, the South Park Senior Center and Thrift Store has many used items, as well as free hats and scarves for those looking for a low-budget gift. The Synchronicity Thrift store in Fairplay as well as the Restore shop in Bailey also have many reasonably-priced items.
The Jefferson Market’s fudge is multi-flavored and guaranteed to win over even the most discerning chocolatier. Some fudge flavors include peanut butter, salted caramel, nuts and many more seasonal flavors.
The annual Valentine’s Day dinner sponsored by the Hartsel Community Library has been postponed due to concerns about spreading coronavirus.
Some people like to celebrate with cards, meals and gifts and some choose to express their feelings of love and affection with words.
If not sure how to woo someone with words, it’s okay to get ideas from history.
For example, while courting his future wife, Abigail, John Adams sent her a letter which included a list of her faults. Adams called this a “Catalogue of Your Faults,” and it included Abigail’s poor posture and lack of skill at cards, among other faults.
“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” Oscar Wilde said.
“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you,” Winnie the Pooh said.
After Valentine’s Day, what’s next?
Many people find the way to deal with post-holiday sadness syndrome is to start planning for the next event.
Feb. 26th will be Fairplay’s very popular Mountain Mardi Gras Celebration. The festivities will be held at the American Legion, 601 Clark St. and will include authentic Cajun cuisine, a cash bar, tarot card reading, beads, music, dancing and the crowning of the Mardi Gras King and Queen. More information can be found at www.visitfairplay.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.