Local equestrians are out of the gate and off and running. A new group of horse people, aptly calling themselves Central Colorado Horse Connection, has taken shape and the second meeting produced a slate of officers and a mission statement.
Ron Zaccagnini, retired law enforcement officer with the Colorado Division of Wildlife (now called Colorado Parks and Wildlife) came up with the idea to come together as a community for everyone’s benefit and create an umbrella of equestrian activities as well as a unified voice to keep trails available for horses.
“In my experience with DOW, I saw, with the increase of legal and illegal motorized use of public lands, that horses and horse use was being pushed off, and accidents were happening when they did interact with OHVs,” he explained.
“Add to that the utter destruction of the environment; horses and hikers leave no footprint,” he continued. Zaccagnini is a horse trainer in Lake George.
Approximately 20 people attended the first meeting. At the second meeting, April 6 at the M Lazy C Ranch, the number of attendees doubled. After a preliminary introduction to the reasons for the organization, Zaccagnini turned the floor over to Darren Kaberna, who stated his day job was business coach for dentists and his night job was scooping poop at his Red Tail Ranch Equestrian Center outside of Woodland Park.
After a brief discussion and informal consensus, a slate of officers were named with Kaberna as president and Zaccagnini as vice president. Shaleen Cunningham of Bailey is secretary and treasurer is Sarah Murphy of Florissant. Joining them are board members Dianne Clark of Divide as fundraising chair, Kelly Gottus of Lake George, advocacy, Dr. Heather Elliott of Manitou Springs will chair horse safety, and Rose Baxter of Divide is the chair of education and outreach.
Kaberna stated the Vision Statement as “The Central Colorado Horse Connection is a group of individuals and businesses, located in Central Colorado, organized to promote, enhance, and bring together all equine-based activities, clubs and businesses in our area. The purpose is to provide a common hub or point or connection, where interaction, networking, socializing, education and political equine-related advocacy can take place. We seek to be a community where resources, information and education are shared for the good of the equine society here.”
Other business was breaking into committees to brainstorm and further organize. As stated in the agenda, “the horse community needs two things: to communicate and interact with one another and to be a voice in the face of a mechanized, off-road world that has taken over public lands and have both physically and politically pushed horses and riders out.”
They hope to be a hub for equine activities in the area as well as across the state. “We just want to bring the horse community together with activities, a calendar of events, and a central voice to help the equine industry get back to what it once was,” stated Kaberna.
Kelly Gottus, owner of M Lazy C Ranch, has offered the organization use of the dining hall at the ranch as a place to hold meetings and to help get the group started.
Anyone interested in joining the organization is welcome to attend the next meeting, Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m., in the dining cabin at M Lazy C Ranch, 801 County Road 453, Lake George. The turn off from U.S. Highway 24 onto CR 453 is about five miles west of Lake George.
The Central Colorado Horse Connection can be found on Facebook or visit their web site at www.CentralCOHorseConnection.com.
