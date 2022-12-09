Bailey ushered in the holiday season with the celebration of Cowboy Christmas on Main Street on Saturday, December 3. This event, sponsored by the Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce, was organized by Kris Ellis. The afternoon was perfect for a Christmas celebration with cooler temperatures and sunshine.
Families enjoyed music by the Fitzsimmons Middle School Band, roasting marshmallows, decorating cookies, making crafts, face painting, drinking hot chocolate and eating cotton candy while visiting with friends. Of course, the children got to sit on Santa’s lap and have their picture taken.
