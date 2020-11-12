The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 14 animal control calls, four Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, nine Motor Assist calls, nine REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, seven Shots Fired calls, 93 traffic stops and two welfare check and 348 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 494 with the following arrests:
Fe M. Kopper from Denver was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of driving under restraint; driving under the influence-with three+ priors. She was released on a $2,000 cash/surety bond Nov. 4.
Bryson Wayne Wilcox from Beacave, Texas was arrested Nov. 2 on charges of driving under restraint; no insurance-owner. He was sentenced to serve 30 days and is scheduled for release Dec. 2.
