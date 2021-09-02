Traffic within Park County – especially on routes such as U.S. Highway 285 and U.S. Highway 24 – has been exceptionally busy in recent months. Summer months always attract tourists to the area, and then the changing of the aspen each fall keeps visitors pouring into the mountains well into October. Those are just seasonal realities we have all come to expect, or perhaps even accept.
This summer, however, increases in traffic volume have been enhanced even more than usual by numerous closures on Interstate 70 due to mudslides near the Glenwood Canyon area. When that major east-west passage is not available, during any season, locations where alternative routes exist become inundated with traffic volumes well beyond seasonal norms.
Closures sometimes occur on I-70 due to winter storms, and the result is no different than in other seasons; the result is more congestion and accidents than usual on alternative routes across the state. What has been especially unfortunate about I-70 closures this summer has been the frequency with which they have occurred, and the extended lengths of time the closures have remained in effect.
But before driving full speed into what Park County residents are saying about recent increases in traffic volume, a brief review of Interstate 70’s rather remarkable history might make for an interesting detour, or alternative route, shall we say.
Interstate 70 – a storied past
Interstate 70 or I-70 is a transcontinental interstate highway that routes travelers between Cove Fort, Utah to Baltimore, Maryland. This east – west interstate highway traverses the center of Colorado, connecting Grand Junction to Denver. In eastern Colorado, the interstate connects Denver to metropolitan cities in Kansas and Missouri.
The Colorado Department of Transportation website offers a wealth of information on the development of Interstate 70, as well as information about closures and road construction along the interstate.
The United States Department of Transportation lists the construction on I-70 among the engineering marvels undertaken by the Interstate Highway System. Completion of I-70 through Colorado overcame four major obstacles including Dakota Hogback, Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel, Vail Pass and Glenwood Canyon.
The four obstacles were not in the first plan for the interstate. The original plan had Denver as the western terminus of the interstate. Governor Edwin C. Johnson lobbied for the portion west of Denver. To successful lobby for this portion, Johnson had to enlist the support of officials in Utah.
Prior to I-70, travelers chose to travel through South Pass in Wyoming or completed a southern route through New Mexico.
In Colorado, travelers east of Idaho Springs traveled on the “Victory Highway” which is the U.S. Highway 40 corridor, considered one of the original transcontinental highways.
U.S. Hwy 6 took travelers west of Idaho Springs. In 1937, U.S. 6 was extended all the way to the Pacific coast following the Midland Trail.
Once Gov. Johnson had the support of Utah, the plan still needed approval by U.S. military personnel who sat on the planning committee for the interstate. The concern of the planning committee was that there was no direct means of connecting the central part of the U.S. to southern California and Los Angeles.
The committee felt that Salt Lake City was adequately connected to the highway system. Cove Fort was then chosen as the western terminus of I-70 instead of Salt Lake City as part of the connection to Los Angeles
The first section of I-70 in Colorado opened to traffic in 1961. This section bypassed and linked Idaho Springs to the junction where U.S. 6 separates from I-70 west of Idaho Springs.
The alignment through Denver was completed in 1964. I-70 opened to traffic east of Denver in 1977.
Gov. Johnson was rewarded for his lobbying efforts by having the tunnel partially named for him. The first bore of the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel started on March 15, 1968. This bore was dedicated March 8, 1973. The second bore was finished on Dec 21, 1979. The cost for the tunnel construction was estimated at $42 million. The actual cost was $108 million, which would be the equivalent $484 million in 2019. The federal government paid for 90% of the cost, with Colorado paying the remainder. At completion, the tunnel project set a record for the most expensive federally-aided project.
Vail Pass was the next major obstacle. The original plan for Vail Pass was to tunnel from Gore Creek to South Willow Creek. While this tunnel would have shortened the route by 10 miles, the route would travel through the Eagles Nest Wilderness Area. Officials denied access to the wilderness area. The route over Vail Pass reaches a 7% grade.
Railroads used Glenwood Canyon beginning in 1887. There was a dirt road built through the canyon in the early 1900’s. The first paved road through Glenwood Canyon was built from 1936 to 1938 at a 2019 cost equal to $1.5 million.
Construction of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon began in the early 1960’s. Construction was then halted due to environmental controversies. Construction on Glenwood Canyon resumed in 1981 although environmental protests continued. Construction was also impeded by the railroad as the project could not impact ongoing railroad operations.
The final design for Glenwood Canyon required 40 bridges and viaducts; five tunnel bores and 15 miles of retaining wall for a 12-mile long stretch of the highway. The project was completed Oct 14, 1992 at a cost of $490 million to build 12 miles of the interstate. The cost in 2019 would have equaled $818 million. The cost of the Glenwood Canyon project was 40 times the average cost per mile that planners of the Interstate Highway System estimated for the project, one of the most expensive highways per mile ever built in the United States.
Glenwood Canyon earned the Colorado Department of Transportation 30 awards.
In Colorado, I-70 now connects western Colorado to the Front Range. The interstate enhanced the Colorado ski industry. Vail did not exist until I-70 construction began. By 1984, the I-70 corridor between Denver and Grand Junction had the largest concentration of ski resorts in the United States.
I-70 connects Colorado to the Pacific coast and the Atlantic coast and cities in between. The interstate changed the landscape and the economy of Colorado. The interstate continues to impact Colorado in both positive and negative economic ways. The Denver Post recently reported that Governor Polis requested $116 million in emergency federal funds for repairs due to the mudslide in Glenwood Canyon.
More traffic, various perspectives
Just as there are numerous reasons for the increase in traffic, there are also plenty of different perspectives and reactions to the noticeable changes in recent months. For those in law enforcement or emergency response professions, more traffic might not be viewed as especially good news. But for business owners in certain locations, more traffic does have its drawbacks, but also has some benefits.
Barb Pilcher whose business, The Knotty Pine, sits directly on U.S. Highway 285 in downtown Bailey, reports that traffic is now constantly steady every day of the week.
“The noise from the traffic begins of the middle of the night and continues throughout the day,” stated Pilcher. Conversely, Pilcher reports the higher volume of people coming into her store has had a positive impact on business. Pilcher’s business has been so busy, she is running out of inventory.
Beth Peterson, Pilcher’s mother, opened The Knotty Pine with her husband in 1970.
“Local people were our main source of business in the winter and spring,” Peterson said. “Tourists came in the summer and fall. We thought of the tourist business as icing on the cake.”
Ben Mulligan, Fire Chief for the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, understandably had little positive to say about increased traffic and explained that the higher volume traffic levels lead to higher speeds and more aggressive driving.
“The summer traffic has been astronomical,” stated Mulligan. “In terms of congestion and traffic, the more congestion there is, the more people drive aggressively and become more a danger to us,”
Additionally, Mulligan said, “There are more hazardous materials coming through 285 and not going through the tunnel. These are high pressure, highly-explosive materials.”
To meet the concerns of these materials going through the district, Mulligan has recently sent three staff for specialized hazardous material training.
Data from the PCFPD shows a 100 percent increase in multi-vehicle accidents with injuries from March, 2021 to July, 2021. During the same period, multi-vehicle accidents with no injuries increased 66 percent.
There is “a one-hour average transport time for a person with injuries.” The helicopter is used for transport for critical injuries and for patients who may have a concerning medical history. However, at times, the traffic volume on U.S. Highway 285 is considered when evaluating how to transport a patient.
The PCFPD operates with five people on a two-day shift with a total of 29 employees including both career and volunteer staff. The Department operates with mutual aide agreements between bordering fire districts. When the on-duty staff is out on a call, volunteers come in to cover a potential second call. If a second call goes out, a third crew goes in.
Other roads in Park County are seeing a “huge influx of traffic,” stated Park County Road and Bridge Director, Darrel Evig. These highly impacted roads are secondary roads in Park County, including 77, 15 and 24.
Evig feels the increased traffic is due to a combination of factors.
“People have been fleeing the city,” explained Evig. “We are seeing a huge influx of recreational traffic. There is also more building in the county causing more heavy equipment and delivery trucks to use our secondary roads. This increase in traffic is helping to degrade the roads. People speeding on dirt roads and chipseal roads is causing more damage.”
Evig and his department are trying to keep up with the road damage with reduced funding since COVID. His department is also down 10 people county-wide. Evig is writing grants and working to increase funding for projects within the next year.
Even businesses owners along the U.S. 285 corridor in the Platte Canyon area have mixed reactions to the increased traffic volume.
“Business drops as soon as school starts,” said Al Gross, owner of Al’s Pits in Grant. “My busiest times are the end of May to end of September,” continued Gross.
Gross does not see an increase to his business due to the increased traffic volume. “I have a lot of return business.” Gross explained. “These people traveling through here because I-70 is closed are already mad about taking the detour. They are not going to stop and buy anything.”
