The school bell at the Guffey Community Charter School will soon be ringing again with the first day of school set for Aug. 23. School registration will be the Aug. 19-20 from 9 – 3, stated school Principal Martine Walker. Walker is expecting 28 – 31 students this year.
Mask wearing policy is up to each school district, stated Walker, and Guffey School will be making their plans next week when the teachers will be at school. The plan can always be changed, if needed be, said Walker. The only mandated requirement is wearing a mask on the school bus.
The old covid-19 tests from last school year have expired, stated Walker, and the school will be getting new tests from the county. Chris Peterson said that the old tests could be used as a pre-screen, though.
The school now has a school councilor. The school councilor is “responsible for working with students to facilitate their academic and developmental needs and to improve student success by implementing comprehensive school counseling services.”
The councilor does this by working one-on-one with students, in small groups or in the classroom to advise council and listen to students’ concerns about academic, educational and social problems. The councilor offers workshops and seminars for parents if needed and collaborates with families, teachers, administrators and the community to ensure student success.
Upcoming town events include the Steampunk Festival September 11 and 12 from 9 - 5 at The Bakery and the fire department garage sale over Labor Day weekend, Saturday - Monday.
The board members for this school year will be Chris Peterson, Frank Ruvo, Lawrence Epps, Laura Owens and Dean Wilson.
The following are board member profiles from the school’s website, www.guffeyschool.org. Check out the website for the board members’ pictures.
Chris Peterson –
I’m a physicist and astronomer, who moved to Guffey in the 1990s for its dark skies. I became involved with the school in 2002 when I introduced a meteor analysis project developed by myself and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. I’ve been a school board member since 2002. I also mentor the middle school students in science, keep the school’s computers running, manage the computerized testing required by the state, and maintain this website. In my spare time I operate Cloudbait Observatory and ride, hike, and snowshoe the local mountains.
Frank Ruvo –
I have lived in Guffey since the 1970s. I was one of the founding members of the Guffey Community Charter School and have served as board president for many years. I have been active in the issues faced by rural schools through my past involvement in The Rural Community Trust, The Colorado League of Charter Schools and Rural School Network. I’m a strong advocate of effective governance and have facilitated workshops and trainings in Carver Policy Governance for many small schools and community out reach organizations through out Colorado. I have always supported place based learning that connects the student to the community in which they live. It has been a pleasure to have been involved with the Guffey Community School.
Dean Wilson –
Having arrived in Colorado in 1966, I have experienced many changes to the towns, neighborhoods and especially the mountain communities. The influx of people and building and commerce have changed the nature of much of the area. The unique quality of mountain communities as a place of acceptance for those wanting to share this natural beauty has remained in Guffey. I came to the school first as its bus driver and cook having retired as the owner of a trucking company and instead of supervising drivers, dispatching and scheduling routes, have enjoyed the change in working with the teachers and staff to make the school successful and safe for the students. I continue to be amazed by the ability of the Guffey Community Charter School to adapt to the changing societal and regulatory environment while keeping its student centered focus and is privileged to serve as a member of its Board.
Laura Owens –
I have been a resident of Park County since 1994. As a child, I always dreamed of living in the mountains. When I moved to Colorado in 1993, that dream finally came true. I’ve spent the last twenty plus years here in the Park/Teller County area and love it! It’s easy to be excited about an area that you care so much about. I have been a Realtor in our area since 2002 and enjoy all the friendships that have come about because of it! My daughter and son-in-law also call Guffey their home - and have chosen to raise their two beautiful children here (which makes Nana and Papa very happy). This is a fantastic place to live and our school is THE BEST! I am thrilled to be a part of the Guffey Community Charter School.
Lawrence Epps –
I became a resident of Guffey in 1999. Since then I have been a member of the South Park County Fire Department. I have helped to coordinate a number of events in Guffey, and helped create and organize the Guffey Steampunk Society, which contributes to and helps promote the town of Guffey. The small town atmosphere and people make this a fantastic place to live and raise a family. I have had the privilege to watch this town change and grow.
All five board members were present at the meeting.
