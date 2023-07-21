There were competitions for mini goats, roping, rodeo, dog show, gymkhana, English and Western Horse, small animal round robin with dog, poultry, rabbits and alpacas, tiny tots livestock, swine, fiber animal, beef and barrel racing. Some participants competed in activities such as photography in the Exhibition Hall.
Adults could enjoy the beer tent. There was a carnival and, of course, carnival food.
The Salida Circus performed, as well as bands on the stage.
